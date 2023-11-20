Days of our Lives star Greg Vaughan has honored his friend, colleague, and “brother,” Tyler Christopher, in a heartfelt tribute.

Tyler passed away a couple of weeks ago at the age of 50, days before his 51st birthday.

Soap stars and fans have been remembering Tyler since news of his death broke, with some taking more time than others to gather their thoughts.

Over the weekend, Greg used social media to reflect on 25 years of brotherhood with Tyler after taking time to grieve the loss.

They worked together on General Hospital for years, playing onscreen brothers Lucky Spencer and Nikolas Cassadine.

“During this difficult time, these last 2wks I’ve been lovingly embraced by so many of my costars & reunited w/ old friends to share memories & also those who still need more time since the news of Tylers passing. This one HURTS ….pt1,” Greg wrote via Twitter.

The actor included a throwback picture of him, Tyler, Genie Francis (Laura, GH), and Julie Marie Berman (ex-Lulu, GH), and it was just the beginning of his remembering Tyler.

Days of our Lives star Greg Vaughan remembers ‘brother’ Tyler Christopher

In another tweet with more throwback photos from his time with Tyler, Greg got real about this challenging time.

“I couldn’t & still find it difficult too write my thoughts or even choose the appropriate words to give a glimpse of what T.C., meant in my life, & what we shared over 25yrs! Which is simply impossible! I lost more than a co-star, and a friend, I lost a brother! But know this..” he shared before continuing on to another tweet.

The next message included pictures of Greg, Tyler, and their General Hospital onscreen loves, Natalia Livingston (ex-Emily, GH) and Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth, GH).

Greg recalled laughing with his friend, crying, and always celebrating life. Then, the actor revealed their love of watching college football together.

Greg Vaughan pays tribute to his General Hospital co-star Tyler Christopher

In a series of several tweets, Greg opened up about the many times Tyler and Greg would watch their college teams play football together. It was a rivalry and fun, mainly when Greg’s Texas Longhorns played Tyler’s Ohio Buckeyes.

The two pals also spent a lot of time in the gym together, along with Drew Cheetwood (ex-Milo, GH). Greg even reflected on the times they went to fan events together during their time on General Hospital and Days of our Lives, where Tyler originated the role of Stefan O. DiMera.

It turns out Derk Cheetwood, Tyler, and Greg were biker buds, too, going on adventures throughout California that, of course, involved college football games.

“it was an amazing ride! I love ya always & will cherish those memories forever! GBYA Go Bucks // Go Horns 🤘🏼❤️🙏🏻” Greg expressed.

The tribute to Tyler ended with a picture of Greg looking out an airplane window, a scripture, and the hashtags #youarehome #RIP #tylerchristopher.

Days of our Lives star Greg Vaughan is mourning the loss of his brother Tyler Christopher and shared a tear-jerker tribute to a man gone far too soon.

RIP Tyler!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.