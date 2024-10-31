Days of our Lives star Cherie Jimenez addresses online bullying, shares message to fans

It’s never easy being a recast in the soap world and no one knows that better than Days of our Lives star Cherie Jimenez.

This summer, Cherie took over the role of Gabi Hernandez DiMera from fan-favorite Camila Banus.

Camila played Gabi for 13 years, so it will take some time to get used to a new face in the role.

Even though Camila had been off-screen for months, Cherie knew stepping into the role would be challenging.

Cherie also knew there would be backlash because she wasn’t Camila and wasn’t trying to copy how she played Gabi.

However, backlash can quickly turn into bullying, which has happened to Cherie over the past few months.

Days of our Lives star Cherie Jimenez addresses online bullying

In an interview with Woman’s World, Cherie got candid about being a recast and the bullying she has faced. Although she knows she’s living the dream, Cherie admitted the hate she endured left her in tears.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it. I cried a bunch in the beginning. The fanbase was basically bullying me,” she expressed. “People miss Camila and even though I tried to bring elements of her to the role, I’m not Camila. I was getting ripped apart in so many different ways—and people were reaching out to do it. It really hurt.”

Lucky for Camila, she had costars helping her through the struggle, like the recently fired Brandon Barash (Stefan) and Dan Deuerriegel (EJ). They both know what replacing a fan favorite in a role is like.

“Bullying is not OK, in any form. And I choose to change the narrative and what I acknowledge. My life is very full. I’m blessed. I’m so thankful,” the actress stated to Woman’s World.

Despite the trolls, Cherie is proud of the work she’s done as Gabi. The powers that be at Days of our Lives have also given Cherie the seal of approval, which is a big deal considering the show’s turnover.

The actress wants to let all Days viewers know she’s doing the best she can. This seems to be working on some levels, too, because Cherie explained that these days, she feels like the split on her being Gabi is about 50/50.

What’s next for Gabi on Days?

Gabi faced some major changes this week, thanks to Stefan signing the divorce papers and Javi (Al Calderon) arriving in Salem. Having a new Hernandez family member in town gives Gabi something else to focus on than her personal life.

It is Gabi, though, we can’t expect some love drama coming her way. The rumor mill is buzzing that an EJ and Gabi pairing is on the horizon with Stefan out of the picture. We don’t hate that pairing, either.

Cherie Jimenez has spoken out amid online bullying, and here’s hoping fans will give her more of a chance.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.