Days of our Lives star Carson Boatman welcomes first child with wife Julana Dizon

Days of our Lives star Carson Boatman has welcomed his first child with his wife, Julana Dizon.

The proud new parents married in July 2021, just weeks before Carson debuted as Johnny DiMera on the hit Peacock soap.

Last summer, Carson and Julana announced they were expecting their first child together; not long after, she made her soap debut on The Bold and the Beautiful.

In October, they had a baby shower, where it was revealed they were having a daughter.

Christmas came early for the couple, whose precious angel arrived this week.

Carson and Julana took to social media to share their exciting news and the first photos of their daughter.

In a joint Instagram post, Julana and Carson shared four pictures of baby Ava with her parents. Three pictures were of Ava and her parents in the hospital. The final image was the family of three, all snuggled up at home.

“Christmas came early this year. We are so in love with our sweet baby girl, Ava Rey, and can’t wait to see what this next stage of life will look like for the three of us. #girldad 👨‍👩‍👧,” was the caption on the post.

The new parents also spoke with People magazine about welcoming their baby girl. Ava was born on Monday, and her middle name honors Julana’s father, Reynaldo Dizon, who passed away in November.

“We are both absolutely over the moon about starting our family and being new parents. It truly feels like we’ve found something we didn’t even know we were missing in our lives. The only way I can think to describe it is pure joy, but it’s really something more than that,” Carson and Julana shared with People magazine.

It didn’t take long for the joint Instagram post to become flooded with messages from Carson’s Days of our Lives family.

Carson Boatman’s Days of our Lives costars gush over his baby news

Dan Feuerriegel, who plays Carson’s on-screed dad, EJ, was the first to reply with happiness for the new parents.

“Can’t wait to meet my future daughter in law!” wrote Brandon Barash (Stefan), joking about his baby boy Joaquin and baby Ava as a future couple.

Victoria Grace (Wendy), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan), Lucas Adams (Tripp), Lamon Archey (Eli), Melissa Reeves (ex-Jennifer), and Greg Vaughan (Eric) all replied with happiness for the new parents.

Scott Reeves (ex-Jake), Tamara Braun (Ava), Lindsay Arnold (ex-Allie), Greg Rikaart (Leo), and Sal Stowers (Lani) showed up with well wishes and congrats to Carson and Julana.

“I’m crying!! 🥹 love you guys ❤️❤️,” shared Carson’s on-screen love interest, Raven Bowens (Chanel).

There were also replies from Eric Martsolf (Brady), Paul Telfer (Xander), Zach Tinker (ex-Sonny), and Linsey Godfrey. Carson’s on-screen grandma, Deidre Hall (Marlena), and on-screen mom, Alison Sweeney (Sami), rounded out the comments.

“Oh Carson. What a magical picture. A daughter. Ha! You don’t have a chance!!!” said Deidre, while Alison responded, “Congrats! So happy for you! ❤️.”

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.