Days of our Lives star Brandon Barash welcomes son with wife Isabella: See the first photos

Days of our Lives fan favorite Brandon Barash welcomed his first son earlier this month.

The baby boy is the first child for Brandon and his wife Isabella, who wed last December.

Isabella and Brandon announced they were expecting a baby this spring but did not reveal the gender.

Brandon shares daughter Harper with his ex, General Hospital star Kirsten Storms.

Now, the Days hunk is proudly a father of two, and he was thrilled to share the news with his fans.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Taking to Instagram, Brandon announced his and Isabella’s new addition to the family.

Days of our Lives star Brandon Barash welcomes son with wife Isabella

Three pictures made up Brandon’s IG post introducing his son. The first was of the proud parents with the little one, and the second was an image of just the baby bay.

Big sister Harper holding her little brother was the final picture in the post, and it was seriously too cute for words.

“Joaquin Lee Barash arrived on the planet on 9.15.23. A mighty name for a mighty boy…to honor my (departed but never gone) father, Jerry Lee Barash, as well as my wife’s Hispanic heritage. We. Are. Smitten…and forever changed. Through your birth, lil man, we are reborn. Our family is mightier, our ocean of love runs deeper and more fierce. School’s back in session” was the caption on Brandon’s Instagram post.

Brandon’s beautiful wife popped up in the comments section of his post with her own message.

“The loves of my life. What a magical journey ❤️,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @brandonjbarash/Instagram

The rest of Brandon’s comments section was filled with so much love for the couple from his costars and soap opera friends.

Brandon Barash’s Days of our Lives costars and more react to his baby boy

Days of our Lives stars Linsey Godfrey, Eric Martsolf, Robert Scott Wilson, and Paul Telfer popped up with their congrats for Brandon and Isabella. Days alums Victoria Konefal and Jen Lilley had sweet messages for the couple, too.

Pic credit: @brandonjbarash/Instagram

Other members of Brandon’s Days of our Lives family who showed up to give the Barash family some love include Kristian Alfonso, Greg Vaughan, and Greg Rikaart.

Lamon Archey, who just welcomed his third child, shared some words of wisdom to the parents.

Pic credit: @brandonjbarash/Instagram

Brandon’s former General Hospital costars Jason Thompson and Brytni Sarpy also replied with happy thoughts, as did Days fan favorite Galen Gering.

Pic credit: @brandonjbarash/Instagram

Off-screen life is bliss for Brandon Barash, who just welcomed his second child. On-screen, though, his alter ego Stefan is in the midst of a scheme with Gabi (Camila Banus), and it hits a snag next week.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Vivian (Louise Sorel) meddles in Stefan and Gabi’s plan for Dimitri (Peter Porte), causing a whole slew of problems for the couple.

Congrats to Brandon, Isabella, and Harper on the addition of baby Joaquin to your family.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.