Days of our Lives star Brandon Barash marries girlfriend Isabella Devoto

Brandon is married, and his Days costars were on hand to celebrate. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Days of our Lives star Brandon Barash married his long-time girlfriend Isabella Devoto this weekend, surrounded by family, friends, and many familiar faces.

Brandon proposed to Isabella last spring in a touching moment that included his daughter Harper, who he shares with General Hospital star Kirsten Storms.

The newlyweds met at Harper’s school, where Isabella was one of the teachers.

Brandon has credited his baby girl with playing matchmaker for the couple and pushing him to make a move on his now wife.

This weekend, Isabella and Brandon, who plays Stefan on Days, exchanged vows in a Great Gatsby-style wedding held at North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

Harper was not only the flower girl but also pulled double duty as a junior bridesmaid.

The happy couple let People magazine in on their special day, which included 145 guests, special drinks in honor of the bride and groom, a sit-down dinner, and a lot of dancing.

Brandon shared with the magazine that he was most excited about exchanging vows with Isabella.

“It’s standing up in front of everybody I love, including the woman I love, and saying, ‘Hey, I got your back for life,” he stated.

Not that Brandon wasn’t looking forward to having fun with his family and friends, which they did. Isabella and Brandon had their first dance to Born to Love You by Ray la Montagne, kicking off a night of fun.

They plan on honeymooning in Spain at some point, but the newlyweds are enjoying married life and the holiday season.

“We’re excited to start a new adventure together,” the actor expressed.

Brandon had several of his Days family members there to celebrate his special day. Eric Martsolf (Brady) took to Instagram to share a photo of several soap hunks hanging with the groom.

In his photo, Brandon’s surrounded by Carson Boatman (Johnny), Eric, Daniel Feuerriegel (EJ), as well as Days of our Lives alum Shawn Christian (Daniel) and General Hospital star Bradford Anderson (Spinelli).

“Men about town. Congrats to Brandon & Isa on a beautiful ceremony and rockin’ party,” Eric wrote on the picture.

Carson also shared a picture from the wedding, but he used Instagram Stories, resharing an image that he was tagged in.

Pic credit: @carsonboatman/Instagram

While Bradford didn’t share any images from the wedding, he posted a fun video with the groom the night before.

Congratulations go out Brandon Barash and Isabella Devoto on their wedding!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.