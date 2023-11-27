Days of our Lives star Arianne Zucker teases Nicole’s baby switch drama

Days of our Lives star Arianne Zucker has been given a sense of déjà vu with her current storyline as Nicole Walker on the hit Peacock soap.

It was inevitable that a baby switch was on the horizon when Nicole and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) got pregnant at about the same time.

When Sloan lost her baby, which was a given, it was a no-brainer that she and Eric (Greg Vaughan) would end up with Nicole’s baby.

Arianne is all too familiar with a baby switch story, but this time around, roles are reversed.

The last time, Nicole was the one who did the swapping when she stole Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) baby to pass it off as her and EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now that the baby drama has heated up on Days, Arianne has teased her latest storyline on the show.

Days of our Lives star Arianne Zucker teases baby switch drama

Arianne opened up to TV Insider about revisiting a story she has already done, which is not uncommon on soaps. Arianne explains why she feels so strongly that Eric and Sloan’s new son is really her baby.

“Nicole knows that Sloan is sly. Nicole has an issue with postpartum [depression], as we saw in the last baby-switch storyline. She’s going to put all of those things together and think that this has got to be her baby,” she spilled.

Unlike the last baby switch one Arianne played, the other layer to this story is that EJ isn’t the father of Nicole’s baby. Eric is actually the daddy and is raising his own biological son right now.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that another DNA test is done because Nicole feels so strongly that the child is hers. However, in true soap fashion, these results won’t give Nicole the answer she’s looking for.

Sloan has become a mastermind at switching DNA results, so that will no doubt happen again. The last time Nicole was involved in a baby switch story, it took two years to play out, so fans should brace themselves for this to take a while.

Arianne Zucker has hope for Nicole Walker on Days

Despite Nicole’s current situation, her portrayer always has hopes for her.

“I’m always rooting for Nicole. She’s got a lot riding on this. It’s heartbreaking to watch a mother go through what Nicole has been going through,” the actress expressed to the outlet.

Along with dealing with baby drama, Nicole is also dealing with her teenage daughter, Holly (Ashley Puzemis). The winter promo for the Peacock soap revealed Holly lands in the hospital, and Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) gets arrested.

Yes, Nicole can’t seem to catch a break right now! Be sure to keep watching to see all the twists and turns with this new baby switch storyline.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.