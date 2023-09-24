Days of our Lives spoilers: Xander stops Sarah and Rex’s wedding and Justin and Alex’s life-changing moment

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the lives of three men will never be the same after bombshell revelations rock Salem.

Two big secrets are coming to light on the hit Peacock soap.

One has been a long time coming, while the other is a twist that Days fans did not expect and will certainly have feelings about.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama reveals how these two storylines will impact the show.

November sweeps are just weeks away.

That means the Days of our Lives sets the stage for an unforgettable month.

Xander learns he’s the baby daddy

This week ended with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) overhearing Rex (Kyle Lowder) tell Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) that he’s not the father of baby Victoria. Rex spilled the tea that Xander (Paul Telfer) is Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) baby daddy, not him.

The video preview picks up right where the show ended, with Chloe listening in on Philip and Rex’s conversation. Later, a teary-eyed Chloe comes clean with Xander.

A flip of the scene has Roman (Josh Taylor), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Philip gathered at the pub for Rex and Sarah’s wedding. In true Xander fashion, he bursts open the door to interrupt the ceremony.

The look on Sarah’s face is fear, and she should be worried because her secret is out.

Justin learns he’s not the father

Meanwhile, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Justin (Wally Kurth) comb through the contents of Victor’s (John Aniston) briefcase to discover a shocking secret. They learn Victor has another son, but the person doesn’t know it.

Justin breaks down in Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) arms, teasing that this news greatly impacts him. Then Justin has a tough conversation with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), leading to the bombshell that Alex isn’t Justin’s son.

The big Victor secret is that Alex is actually his son, not Justin’s. Back in the day, Angelica (Jane Elliot) had flings with Justin and Victor, so this unexpected twist is at least believable.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Alex will lean on Sonny (Zach Tinker) as he reels from this life-changing news. Alex won’t be the only one either because this will rock the rest of the Kiriakis family.

The good news is this bombshell also puts Vivian (Louise Sorel) in her place!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.