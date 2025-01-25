Days of our Lives spoilers: Winter in Salem brings crazy parties, jaw-dropping hook-ups, and wedding drama

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the temperature may be cold outside, but things are heating up in Salem.

February sweeps are just a week away, so Days is giving fans something to discuss ahead of the pivotal month.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the hit Peacock soap, we know the show will be focused on a Salem wedding.

However, even before the wedding happens, chaos erupts due to the respective bachelor and bachelorette parties.

In true soap fashion, things get out of control with shocking hook-ups and tense moments.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That’s just the beginning of what fans can expect from the winter wedding week on Days of our Lives.

Party time leads to bad decisions

The footage kicks off with Jada‘s (Elia Cantu) bachelorette party at Stephanie’s (Abigail Klein) apartment. Paulina (Jackée Harry), Belle (Martha Madison), Gabi (Cherie Jimenez), and Chanel (Raven Bowens) are all part of the festivities.

Things get steamy as the ladies play a raunchy game while getting their drink on. Oh yes, all have a good time, especially Chanel, who gets a little too boozed up.

Drinking her blues away leads Chanel to plant a kiss on Shawn (Brandon Beemer) later at the bar. Gabi also has a little too much and makes a beeline for JJ (Casey Moss), where they take their relationship to the next level.

Meanwhile, Steve (Stephen Nichols), Javi (Al Calderon), Johnny (Carson Boatman), and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel), of all people, gather at the pub for Arnold’s, aka fake Rafe (Galen Gering) bachelor party.

After some adult entertainment, things get out of control as Arnold tries to start a fight with Steve.

The evenings’ festivities also involve EJ and Belle hitting the sheets. Something Marlena (Deidre Hall) discovers when she walks in on them in bed the next day.

Will Jada discover Arnold is a fraud?

The wedding day isn’t without its own drama. Jada confides in Stephanie that something is off with her fiance.

Over at the DiMera mansion, Rafe (Galen Gering) freaks out upon learning about the wedding.

Salem gathers outside in the middle of winter to see Jada and Rafe get hitched. Paulina’s ready to see the wedding go off without a hitch, which soap fans know is a sure sign things will go off the rails.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Rafe escapes the DiMera tunnels, but will he arrive in time to stop Jada from marrying the wrong man?

Be sure to tune in to find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.