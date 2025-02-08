Days of our Lives spoilers: Valentine’s Day brings truth bombs, romance, and baby news to Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that February sweeps are bringing the heat to Salem in more ways than one.

The hit Peacock soap has been on fire for the past few weeks as change is on the horizon.

It’s Valentine’s Day in Salem, but in true Days fashion, things are far from rosy for many on the love holiday.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), for one, ends up in EJ’s (Daniel Feuerriegel) crosshairs after he stumbles upon her dirty little secret.

Meanwhile, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) puts a damper on Holly’s (Ashley Puzemis) Valentine’s Day plans with Tate (Leo Howard).

Thanks to the latest preview video, we know that’s just the beginning of what’s coming up on Days of our Lives.

Love, romance, and baby news hit Salem

Despite his baby drama with Sophia (Rachel Boyd), Tate is determined to prove his love to Holly on Valentine’s Day. Holly has plans for her own for the day, getting intimate with Tate.

When Maggie figures out Holly’s plan, she has an uncomfortable talk with her granddaughter. Tate arrives with flowers in hand to help ease Holly’s mind after her chat with Maggie.

It should surprise no one that Steve (Stephen Nichols) pulls out all the stops to show Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) how much he loves her. The super couple is also celebrating their anniversary, so Steve goes all out for his Sweetness.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) gives Chanel (Raven Bowens) the royal treatment now that they are finally back together. However, there’s only one thing Chanel wants: a baby.

Life has been rough for Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) since Doug’s (Bill Hayes) death. Lucky for her, Doug III (Peyton Meyer) is on hand to make sure Julie isn’t alone on Valentine’s Day.

EJ gets two surprises at Aremid

This week, Kristen came face-to-face with her mother at Aremid after discovering a tied-up Ava (Tamara Braun). Kristen figured out what Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) was saying, but it doesn’t seem like Kristen helps her former friend.

In the video, EJ arrives at Aremid to see Ava and meet Kristen’s not so dead mother.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Kristen lands in hot water after her Aremid visit. Well, it seems that’s because of EJ, who puts the screws on his sister after learning what’s happening at her family home.

Poor Ava. Both Kristen and EJ find her, and all signs point to neither helping her escape the clutches of the Lady in White.

As for why EJ ends up at Aermid, the rumor mill is buzzing that’s where he takes Rafe (Galen Gering) to get him out of the DiMera mansion.

