Days of our Lives spoilers: Theresa kisses Brady, Steve grills Everett, and Xander and Sarah romance

Days of our Lives spoilers tease romance is in the air in Salem as the hit Peacock soap gets ready for February sweeps.

It seems the daytime drama takes a little break from the chaos and shenanigans to focus on making memories and love.

The latest preview video gives Days fans a look at some of the more fun moments coming up on the show.

Giving relationships another try appears to be a theme on the show, with three couples taking a chance on romance with old flames.

Family dinners that get awkward are also the name of the game in Salem.

One thing is certain: Days of our Lives fans will definitely be entertained.

New beginnings bring romance and a marriage proposal to Salem

The preview video kicks off with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) moving her things into Xander’s (Paul Telfer) apartment. During the move, Sarah keeps him from seeing what is in a box she calls her “Xander box.”

Xander, of course, can’t resist and pleads to see what’s inside. The witty banter leads to a steamy kiss between the exes.

Speaking of kisses between exes, Theresa (Emily O’Brien) plants a kiss on an unsuspecting Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Meanwhile, Chanel (Raven Bowens) isn’t here for Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) half-baked proposal and tells him to ask her properly. Johnny does just that when he has Chanel close her eyes for a big surprise.

Family dinners hit a snag on Days

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal two different dinner parties take place. Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) have Tripp (Lucas Adams), Wendy (Victoria Grace), Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Everett (Blake Berris) over for dinner.

It doesn’t take long for Steve to put Everett in the host seat. First, he brings up Stephanie and Everett knowing each other in Seattle. Then Steve embarrasses Stephanie by bluntly asking if she and Everett are back together.

Over with John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall), their dinner party isn’t going much smoother. They have Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) over for dinner.

Things get pretty awkward when Sloan blurts out that she thinks Marlena is intimidating. The look on John and Marlena’s faces is priceless as they try to hide their disapproval of Eric’s wife.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of romance and reunion is missed.

In other Days news, the legendary Bill Hayes died on Friday. The tributes have been pouring in for Bill; you can read them here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.