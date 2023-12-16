Days of our Lives spoilers: The holiday season hits Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit Peacock soap reveal the holiday spirit hits Salem with a bit of reflection and unexpected moments.

The drama has been at an all-time high in Salem, especially with the whole baby switch and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) stealing baby Jude.

However, as the Christmas season nears, Days is putting aside some of the craziness for a day or two for some holiday fun.

It’s also a time for reflection and memories, with several fan favorites taking a trip down memory lane.

The latest preview for the hit daytime drama teases a magical time of year in Salem.

Let’s take a look at how Days of our Lives plans to celebrate the holiday season.

The Horton family tree ornament hanging

In the preview video, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Doug (Bill Hayes) host some members of the Horton family to place ornaments on the tree. Days fans know it’s a long-standing tradition started years ago by Tom (Macdonald Carey) and Alice (Frances Reid) Horton.

The Horton house is full of family, including Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), and Chad (Billy Flynn) and his kids are all on hand for the ornament tradition. Even Xander (Paul Telfer) and Konstantin (John Kapelos) manage to snag invites to the tree-trimming celebration.

Sarah and Xander relish celebrating Victoria’s first Christmas, while Julie reflects on how happy Alice and Tom would be that the family has carried on the tradition. Flashbacks of the legendary Horton couple will leave viewers filled with nostalgia.

Friends and family celebrate the holiday season in Salem

Over at the Brady pub, Marlena (Deidre Hall), John (Drake Hogestyn), Steve (Stephen Nichols), Kayla (Mary Beth Evan), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Roman (Josh Taylor) get in the holiday spirit. They cheers to survive another year in Salem, and that’s not easy.

Meanwhile, Andrew (Colton Little) surprises Theresa (Emily O’Brien) for Christmas. However, the look on Andrew’s face makes it clear he’s not got another reason for visiting his sister.

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) gives Theresa and Brady (Eric Martsolf) an earful. It turns out that may not be a bad thing.

The preview video hints that Tate compliments his parents, leaving Theresa to make a joke, and Brady refers to it as a Christmas miracle. Brady and Theresa apparently put their animosity aside to celebrate the holiday with their son.

Although the video shows the lighter side of Days, fans can expect plenty of drama, too, with not only baby Jude but Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) health crisis.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.