Days of our Lives spoilers: Sonny’s heartbreak, Alex and Stephanie hit the sheets, and Eric and Paulina bond

Sonny gets some bad news on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Christmas is coming in Salem, but things are far from festive for some residents.

The hit Peacock soap opera is filled with drama, heartache, and a lot of sadness now that November sweeps has come to an end.

That doesn’t appear to be changing either, even as the holiday season approaches.

The latest preview video gives Days fans a glimpse at the juicy entertainment coming up.

As two couples crumble, a new one takes their relationship, and a new friendship forms behind bars.

Let’s see what else is going down on the daytime drama.

Heartbreak and shocking revelations take over Salem

The holiday season won’t be the best for Sonny (Zach Tinker) after he learns that Will (Chandler Massey) won’t be coming home for Christmas. A sad Sonny breaks the news to Chad (Billy Flynn) while they chat in Horton Town Square.

Meanwhile, Leo (Greg Rikaart) gets quite the shock as he talks with Allie (Lindsay Arnold). Perhaps Allie informs Leo that Sonny and Will won’t be spending Christmas together.

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) wakes up to a nightmare. The video shows Nicole and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) stunned to wake up naked in bed together. Nicole’s reaction is priceless.

Speaking of waking up in unexpected places, Eric (Greg Vaughan) wakes up in jail. The sound of Paulina (Jackée Harry) calling him “handsome” jars Eric out of his sleep.

These two share a moment behind bars as they reflect on how they ended up in adjoining jail cells.

Romance blooms and Christmas is celebrated on Days

After a little misunderstanding, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) puts his best apology face on to make things right with Stephanie (Abigail Klein). Alex channels his inner Kiriakis and brings Stephanie a bouquet of flowers.

Lucky for Alex, Stephanie is smitten with him. A little ribbing from Stephanie leads the new couple to heat things up as clothes begin to fly off in the video.

The footage ends with a special holiday teaser for a special episode airing on Christmas Day on Peacock. Days of our Lives come together to share their favorite holiday scenes from the hit soap opera.

Lauren Koslow (Kate), Eric Martsolf (Brady), James Reynolds (Abe), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Suzanne Rogers (Maggie), Drake Hogestyn (John), Galen Gering (Rafe), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Stephen Nichols (Steve), and Deidre Hall (Marlena) are just a few stars taking part in the special episode.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.