Days of our Lives spoilers: Shawn and Talia busted, EJ and Susan reunite, Ava ogles Harris, and fights galore

Days of our Lives spoilers tease it’s all about actions having consequences in Salem.

The hit Peacock soap is giving fans so much drama, with fights, betrayal, and lies taking center stage.

Thanks to the latest preview video for Days, fans get a tease of some of the must-see moments coming up on the show.

One is Leo (Greg Rikaart) finally admitting that he has been sleeping with Dimitri (Peter Porte).

The news gets Leo a nice slap across the face from his bestie and Dimitri’s wife, Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Another moment is Rex (Kyle Lowder) flexing to Xander (Paul Telfer) that the latter will never be baby Victoria’s father before storming out.

Plus, a big secret comes out, and it will have a lasting impact on an already troubled marriage.

Talia and Shawn’s tryst exposed

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that big decisions are made, especially by Belle (Martha Madison), which is oh-so-true as her world falls apart even more.

The footage features an angry Marlena (Deidre Hall) confronting Talia (Aketra Sevillian) about sleeping with Shawn (Brandon Beemer). A freaked-out Talia stands there, unable to speak, but the answer is written all over her face.

A flip of the scene has Jada (Elia Cantu) having her own talk with Shawn. Jada makes it clear she knows Shawn hooked up with her sister. However, she intends to keep Talia and Shawn’s secret.

In true soap opera fashion, Belle walks in just as Jada admits she won’t tell anyone Shawn slept with Talia. Belle responds, “You just did,” as shocked looks on her, Jada’s and Shawn’s faces flash across the screen.

Susan, Harris, and Ava return to Salem

It’s not all bad news and drama in Salem. EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) gets the surprise of his life when an alive Susan (Stacy Haiduk) walks into the DiMera mansion accompanied by Harris (Steve Burton).

Later, a thrilled Marlena gushes over the good news that her friend Susan isn’t dead. Marlena can’t contain her excitement as she spills the tea to Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Meanwhile, at the police station, Ava (Tamara Braun) walks in on Harris in a tank-up that he’s pulled up, showing off his killer abs. Ava clearly likes what she sees because she can’t stop staring at him, and we can’t blame her.

The writers appear to be setting the stage for an Ava and Harris romance, and it will bring some of the magic Tamara and Steve had on General Hospital to Days.

