Days of our Lives spoilers: Secrets, lies, love triangles, and bombshell decisions take over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit Peacock soap tease it’s all about the men of Salem and not necessarily in a good way.

The latest preview for Days reveals some of the Salem men have a lot of explaining to do.

Others find themselves having the hots for the same woman, giving us a love triangle we are here for.

It’s not all bad or gloom and doom when it comes to the guys of Salem.

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) happily welcomes JJ (Casey Moss) back into the Salem P.D. mix.

However, for the most part, trouble is brewing for some of the Days of our Lives hunks.

Missing men and lying men take over Days of our Lives

This week ended with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) getting ready to tell Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) all about how the letter Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) had from Victor (John Aniston) was forged.

Instead of making a beeline for Xander (Paul Telfer), Sarah heads straight for Philip when she hears the news. Sarah knows Xander learning the truth will only result in trouble for her husband.

All signs point to Sarah covering up what Philip did, but the question is how she will make Philip pay for his lies.

Meanwhile, Jada (Elia Cantu) confronts EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) over Rafe (Galen Gering) being MIA. As EJ’s luck would have it, fake Rafe or Arnold (Galen Gering) comes out of the tunnels just as Jada is laying into EJ.

The DiMera heir must think on his feet to get out of this jam.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Marlena (Deidre Hall) turns to Steve (Stephen Nichols) to find out if John (Drake Hogestyn) is safe. In the video, Marlena puts Steve on the spot with her questions.

Something tells us Steve doesn’t have the answers she’s looking for.

A new Salem love triangle heats up

Tate (Leo Howard) is desperate to prove to Holly (Ashley Puzemis) that Sophia’s (Madelyn Kientz) pregnancy won’t tear them apart. A flip of the scene, though, shows Sophia and Tate bonding over an ultrasound of the baby.

Little does Tate know Sophia’s pregnancy isn’t the only problem in his relationship with Holly. After Doug (Peyton Meyer) came clean with Holly about the jewels, and she paid off his debt, the two are bonded.

In fact, Doug gets pretty protective of Holly in the video, and she seems to like it.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.