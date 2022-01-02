Days of our Lives spoilers: Sami confesses to Lucas, Tony and Anna return, and friends celebrate NYE

Marlena is back to herself on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives is celebrating the new year in a big way.

The residents of Salem are going all out to celebrate 2022, and with that comes some exciting moments for Days viewers.

A former couple may reunite, old friends spend time together, and a fan favorite couple returns.

There is so much happening right now that every episode of the hit NBC soap is must-see TV.

Tony and Anna return

As the new year begins, Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) are back in town after being in Europe. They are spending time with friends as they toast to the new year.

It won’t be all fun and games, though. Their return comes with a purpose, but what will it be?

Spoilers tease that things at the DiMera mansion escalate upon their return.

Sami and Lucas

As Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) run gets ready to wrap, she decides to blurt out her feelings for Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Being with Sami is what he wants, but he isn’t sure that she won’t leave him for EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). It’s such a big deal to him that he even mentions it to her after she blurts out how she feels about him.

Her response is simply to kiss him, which is satisfactory for Lucas.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Sami tells Lucas they will only work if they leave town, so it looks like an exit for the couple is very soon.

Old friends celebrate New Year’s Eve

With Marlena (Deidre Hall) back to normal, she felt up to celebrating the new year with friends. After her exorcism, there is a lot to look forward to and a clean slate.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena meet up with Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). It looks like the couples have a good time as they toast in the Days of our Lives preview video.

With Mar-Devil in the rearview mirror, Days viewers who hated the storyline can move forward. It’s over, leaving Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) to focus on their unborn child and no longer worry about the devil getting its hands on it.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy Salem drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.