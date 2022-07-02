Days of our Lives spoilers: Salem mourns Abigail and Chad rages at EJ

Chad loses control after losing Abigail on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal fans are in for one rough week as Salem comes together to say goodbye to a loved one.

July sweeps are in full swing, which means the hit NBC soap opera is pulling out the heavy-hitting storylines for the month. The daytime drama has lost a handful of cast members over the past couple of weeks, with two more exiting soon.

One loss was, of course, Marci Miller, who played Abigail. The character was brutally murdered, kicking off a dunnit mystery. That story moves forward next week with a funeral and a suspect.

Salem gathers for Abigail’s funeral

Grab those tissues, Days fans, because the preview video reveals tear-jerker moments are coming. Will (Chandler Massey) returns to Salem so he and Sonny (Zach Tinker) can be there for a grieving Chad (Billy Flynn).

They arrive at Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) to support Chad as his voice-over sullenly recalls what happened to his wife. Pictures of Abigail and Chad with their children flood the video footage too.

Chad isn’t the one struggling right now. JJ (Casey Moss) breaks down over how much he misses his sister. Jack (Matthew Ashford) also crumbles, leading a very touching father and son moment.

Meanwhile, Steve (Stephen Nichols) comforts Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) at the Brady Pub as she cries about the latest loss in their family.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) arrive just in time to say goodbye to Abigail and help Chad through this difficult time.

A suspect in Abigail’s murder emerges

Days of our Lives spoilers teased that Rafe (Galen Gering) finally gets a suspect in the murder case and that EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) makes a confession to Chad. By the looks of it, those two things could very well be related.

Chad loses it after learning Rafe has a suspect in custody but won’t reveal who it is to him. In true DiMera fashion, Chad doesn’t let Rafe stop him and storms into the interrogation room, forcing Rafe to hold him back.

After the chaos dies down, Chad rages at EJ “he threatened my family.” That means whomever Rafe hauls into the station is a male. It also means EJ’s confession could have something to do with the suspect too.

The list of who killed Abigail is quite long. Days fans will have to wait and see who ends up in handcuffs.

However, don’t expect the suspect to be the murderer. These who dunnit murder mysteries tend to take months to play out.

Odds are the real killer won’t be revealed until November sweeps, maybe in February if the writers drag it out that long.

Who’s ready for an emotional week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.