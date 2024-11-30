Days of our Lives spoilers: Salem celebrates Doug, milestone episode, and memories galore

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal a milestone episode that honors an icon and features several blasts from the past.

This week, Doug (Bill Hayes) died in his sleep on Thanksgiving Day.

It was something Days fans knew was coming following the death of Bill Hayes last January.

Susan Seaforth Hayes knocked it out of the park as Julie Williams, with our hearts breaking for the actress reliving her husband’s death on-screen.

The latest preview for the hit Peacock soap reveals that the celebration of life for Doug brings so many returns while rekindling some long-forgotten feuds.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There’s also another special reason Doug’s memorial takes place when it does and why so many former cast members returned.

Doug’s memorial marks Days of our Lives’ 15,000th episode

On Monday, December 2, the hit Peacock soap will air its 15,000th episode, which is beyond remarkable. It was a no-brainer for the powers that be to have the episode center around honoring Doug and Bill.

That’s right. Instead of a typical memorial, Salem comes together to celebrate Doug’s life.

The guest list features a few surprise guests, including Julie’s unexpected visit from her brother Steve (Stephen Schnetzer), who hasn’t been on-screen since 1980.

Marie Horton (Maree Cheatham) and Liz Chandler (Gloria Loring) also return to pay their respects. Yes, their long-standing feud is still going strong.

Salem celebrates the life of Doug Williams

In the footage, we see Julie speaking at the celebration of life, talking about losing the love of her life. Tears are streaming down the faces of everyone at the service as the actors and characters mourn a great man who was an icon on and off-screen.

Although the upcoming episodes will focus heavily on honoring Doug and Bill as Hope (Kristian Alfonso) can be seen doing at his gravesite, two new mysteries involving the Horton family also begin.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) have a reunion with Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). Thanks to the footage, we learn that Ciara opens the Horton family time capsule, kicking off a chain of events during that reunion.

We also know that Julie encounters a stranger at Doug’s gravesite. The Season 60 sneak peek of the hit Peacock soap teased the exchange. There will be a new mystery around this person as well.

Grab the tissues, Days fans, because the next few episodes are going to be tearjerkers as the show returns to its roots and honors the late great Bill Hayes.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.