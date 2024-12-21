Days of our Lives spoilers: Salem celebrates Christmas, Xander’s special gift, Tate’s big moment, and more fun

Days of our Lives spoilers tease it’s Christmas in Salem on the hit Peacock soap.

That’s not all either, as two holiday birthdays are celebrated in style.

There will be plenty of Days of our Lives traditions in Salem during this festive time of year.

In the latest preview video, we get all those magical holiday feelings focused on the show’s deep history.

Yes, it looks like the drama will take a backseat for a second, which means an episode or maybe two.

The hit Peacock soap has even thrown in some surprises and romantic moments to round out the holiday season.

Salem’s annual holiday traditions

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal fans will see the annual hanging of the Horton family Christmas ornaments and the reading of a Christmas Story at the hospital.

Both are teased in the video, with the Horton family gathering taking center stage. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) fills Doug (Peyton Meyer) in on the tradition.

It’s a full house, too, as Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), Xander (Paul Telfer), Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), Jack (Matthew Ashford), Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), JJ (Casey Moss), Shawn (Brandon Beemer), Holly (Ashley Puzemis), and new Doug are all there for the celebration.

Family means more than ever to Julie this year after losing Doug (Bill Hayes) at Thanksgiving and her loved ones rally around her.

The holiday spirit puts Jack in a forgiving mood, leading him to mend his friendship with Xander. It’s a tearjerker moment when Jack calls Xander “old friend.”

We also see Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) at the hospital as Paulina (Jackée Harry) prepares to read the annual Christmas Story. Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) are hand on for the reading with the twins.

Birthday moments and romantic gestures heat up on Days

The holiday season also brings two birthday celebrations to Salem.

Lani and Eli’s twins were born on Christmas so Paulina, Abe (James Reynolds), Eli, and Lani have a party for them.

Tate (Leo Howard) plans a special Christmas Eve birthday surprise for Holly by taking over the Brady Pub. Tate uses their alone time to tell Holly he loves her.

Meanwhile, Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) asks Stephanie (Abigail Klein) out, and Xander gets naughty with Sarah.

A flip of the scene shows Marlena (Deidre Hall) sharing a hug with Brady (Eric Martsolf). Speaking of Brady, it looks like Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) actually lets him spend time with Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) for Christmas.

It’s the most wonderful time of year in Salem. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the holiday fun and juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.