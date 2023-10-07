Days of our Lives spoilers: Romance, heartache, teen angst and temptation heat up Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the fall is bringing the heat to Salem, and it’s gonna be oh-so-good.

The hit Peacock soap opera continues to shake things up with one decision that has left Days fans talking.

This week ended with a first look at Emily O’Brien as Theresa Donovan, blonde wig and all.

NuTheresa was introduced for a hot second, but thanks to the latest preview video for the Days of our Lives, fans can get a full look at Emily in her new role.

In the footage, NuTheresa toys with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) that what she really wants from him is his money.

That’s not all that’s happening either, as the preview video is filled with several jaw-dropping moments.

Sparks are flying all over Salem

The footage kicks off with Johnny (Carson Boatman) taking a giddy Chanel (Raven Bowens) out on a date night. A flip of the scene features these two getting romantic right in the middle of the DiMera living room.

They aren’t the only ones giving in to their feelings, either.

Ava (Tamara Braun) does her best to deny that anything is going on with her and Harris (Steve Burton). However, a kiss teases Harris and Ava can’t fight their attraction anymore.

Meanwhile, Days fans also get a glimpse at a newly aged Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate (Jamie Martin Mann), who are heating up the Salem teen scene.

Back in town on his father’s orders, Tate has a run-in with Holly at the park. There is definitely something brewing with Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) daughter and Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) son.

Nicole has her own encounter with teen Tate. The teen informs her that Holly is hot, only to learn Holly is Nicole’s daughter. Awkward!

Heartache for Belle and Shawn

While there is plenty of romance hitting Salem, heartache faces one couple. Shawn (Brandon Beemer) has been pushing Belle (Martha Madison) to her breaking point ever since he shot Bo (Peter Reckell).

Despite Belle’s best efforts to help her husband, Shawn having sex with Talia (Aketra Sevellian) just might have put the final nail in the coffin of Belle and Shawn’s marriage. In a voiceover, Belle spills that her marriage may be over.

With tears streaming down her face, Belle and Shawn have a talk at the police station that ends in an embrace. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal they are not on the same page when it comes to their future.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Martha Madison is exiting the role of Belle this fall.

Could it be that writers are breaking up Shawn and Belle to make way for the latter to leave town?

The answer to that question and more are coming up on episodes of the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.