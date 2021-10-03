Days of our Lives spoilers: Romance blossoms all over Salem and Ben shares his baby fears with Marlena

Ben expresses his fears of having a child to a possessed Marlena. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal there is a lot of love in Salem, but there’s also a looming force ready to wreak havoc on the town.

The hit NBC show knows how to create a good balance between giving fans drama and those old-school romantic soap opera moments. Upcoming episodes are no exception either. Days fans are in store for quite the ride.

Salem is filled with love and romance

As the fall air brings a slight chill, the good people of Salem are heating things up.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) get some champagne to celebrate their reunion. They also begin a new business venture, Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) movie.

The newly reunited couple aren’t the only ones enjoying some special moments. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) cheers on their first date. EJ puts his best romantic foot forward to impress his favorite ex-wife.

Another couple spicing things up is Ava (Tamara Braun) and Rafe (Galen Gering). Days of our Lives spoilers tease EJ and Nicole run into them on a date, so that will undoubtedly put a damper on the romance plans.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) get busy on their couch, while Jake (Brandon Barash) puts the moves on Gabi (Camila Banus) in bed.

All of this, plus Abe (James Reynolds) gets down on one knee and pulls out a ring for Paulina (Jackée Harry). The preview video shows Paulina is delighted and surprised at Abe’s proposal.

It’s no secret that she says yes. Days spilled that news in the fall promo footage.

Ben pays Marlena a visit

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) can’t shake the fear of passing on his evil genes to a child despite his best efforts. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) has tried repeatedly to reassure Ben that it won’t happen, but it hasn’t worked.

Ben turns to his trusted pal Marlena (Deidre Hall) for help at his wife’s suggestion. The good doc did help him change from his necktie killer ways, after all.

Little does Ben know he is talking to possessed Marlena. As Ben shares his deepest fears that his child will turn out evil, the devil inside Marlena appears to get an idea.

Could it be that the devil will use Ben’s past against him and lure him into the evil plot against Salem?

Only time will tell, but it sure does seem like Ben is headed for some major trouble.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.