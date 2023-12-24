Days of our Lives spoilers: Remembering Victor at Christmas, Leo provokes Sloan, and second chances

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the hit Peacock soap is all about second chances, remembering loved ones, and blackmail to end the year.

Salem isn’t done celebrating Christmas yet, as the Kiriakis family comes together for the first Christmas without Victor (John Aniston).

Another long-standing holiday tradition hits Salem, and fans won’t want to miss it.

Second chances are also the name of the game on the hit daytime drama, especially on New Year’s Eve.

The latest Days preview video gives fans a glimpse of what that means for the Peacock soap.

There is even a little teaser of Leo (Greg Rikaart) doing what he does best — conning and blackmailing.

The Kiriakis family misses Victor

In the footage, Brady (Eric Martsolf), Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), Theresa (Emily O’Brien), Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), Xander (Paul Telfer), Justin (Wally Kurth), and Konstantin (John Kapelos) all gather at the Kiriakis mansion to celebrate Christmas with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

It’s a bittersweet time for the Kiriakis clan as they celebrate the first Christmas without Victor. Maggie is somber as Justin and Xander can be seen raising a glass to Victor.

While the video teases a loving yet memorable, family gathering, Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that chaos does erupt during the festivities.

Meanwhile, Paulina (Jackée Harry) reads The Christmas Story to the sick children at the hospital. Although Steve (Stephen Nichols) usually plays Santa Claus at the annual tradition, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) steps up this year.

Second chances at love and blackmail

Nothing says the holidays like blackmail. Leo continues to remind Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) that he can blow up her happy family at any point. He provokes Sloan when they spy Eric (Greg Vaughan) and baby Jude hanging with Nicole and Holly.

Over with Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava (Tamara Braun), he gives her a beautiful necklace for Christmas. Harris can’t hide his attraction to Ava or his happiness when he’s with her.

After treating Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) like her pawn in her scheme to get Johnny (Carson Boatman), Holly (Ashley Puzemis) asks Tate for a second chance. The smitten teen gives in, and the two set a New Year’s Eve date.

Holly is dressed to kill when Tate arrives at the DiMera mansion. Tate can’t hide his attraction to Holly, which does not go unnoticed by Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

The Days winter preview teased Holly ends up in the hospital, and Tate ends up in handcuffs. Something tells us that Holly’s pill-popping ways lead to a New Year’s Eve disaster.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of juicy entertainment is missed for the final week in Salem in 2023!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.