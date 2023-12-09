Days of our Lives spoilers: Remembering the past and hope for the future take over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the holiday season stirs up memories and brings hope to the good people of Salem.

The hit Peacock soap switches gears as Christmas nears to focus on love, friendship, and reflection.

However, that doesn’t mean the drama is completely going away for the holiday season.

It is Salem, after all, and drama is always taking over the town.

The latest preview video for Days has given fans a look at what all of that means.

Plus, a glimpse into Leo (Greg Rikaart) trying to do the right thing for once in his life.

Remembering the past on Days of our Lives

In the video, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Jada (Elia Cantu) honor her father, Marcus (Richard Biggs), on the anniversary of his death. Steve lets Jada know that Marcus would be so proud of her.

A flip of the scene shows sparks flying again between Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer). Sarah’s voiceover reveals she’s getting all those familiar signs from Xander that love is still there.

Meanwhile, Jada and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) get to know each other better over a few drinks. Stephanie wants to see a picture of Jada’s ex, who Days fans know is also Stephanie’s ex, Everett (Blake Berris).

The holiday season brings hope and sadness to Salem

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) share a romantic kiss at the Bistro.

Their happiness doesn’t last, though, because as Chanel gushes over having a happy holiday season, Paulina (Jackée Harry) breaks her spirit. Paulina has bad news for Chanel that leaves them both very upset.

At the Dimera Mansion, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) faces off with her surprise visitor — Leo. Nicole yells at him about her baby being dead. Leo, for his part, hints that might not be true before the footage ends.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Leo tries to tell EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole the truth about their baby, only for Nicole to make a risky move that changes everything.

Will Nicole believe Leo? Will Jada and Stephanie realize they each have a connection to Everett? What news brings such sadness to Paulina and Chanel’s holiday season?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock soap. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.