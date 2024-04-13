Days of our Lives spoilers: Paulina puts lives in danger, Tate defends Holly, and Jada has second thoughts

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit Peacock soap tease Salem braces for a major storm with major fallout.

The storm isn’t the only thing with an aftermath, either.

Jada (Elia Cantu) looks for happiness as she deals with still being married to Everett/Bobby (Blake Berris) and him not signing the divorce papers.

Thanks to the latest Days preview video, fans know that Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada revisit her moving in with him.

Flirting with her man, Jada wants him to ask her again, which seems to make Rafe very happy as he grins from ear to ear.

Meanwhile, Tate (Leo Howard) also deals with the fallout of his parents trying to keep him from Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

The main focus, though, is the snowstorm, which puts several people in grave danger.

What happened to Chanel?

This week, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) went to the Horton cabin to escape the Kiriakis mansion. Little did she know, Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) were at the cabin for a honeymoon getaway.

In the footage, a bundled-up Chanel and Johnny can be seen as Julie talks about a snowstorm in April. A flip of the scene shows Johnny alone, with Julie wondering about Chanel.

It becomes clear to them that Chanel is nowhere to be found. Worry takes over as the storm moves in, but their reaction is nothing compared to what Paulina (Jackée Harry) does.

Mama bear instincts take over

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Paulina joins the search for Chanel. However, the preview reveals that her actions have serious consequences.

Paulina leaves the hospital once she learns that her daughter has gone missing. Marlena (Deidre Hall) discovers MIA Paulina and immediately begins to worry.

At the Brady Pub, Marlena informs John (Drake Hogestyn) that Paulina is radioactive because of her radiation treatments. Johnny, Chanel, and Julie’s faces flash across the screen as Marlena warns anyone who goes near Paulina is in danger.

That’s a pretty safe bet that one of those three gets hurt because of Paulina’s actions.

Another person in Mama Bear mode is Theresa (Emily O’Brien), who warns Tate that Holly is bad news for him. Although Brady (Eric Martsolf) tries to smooth things over, Tate doesn’t appreciate Theresa trying to protect him.

The chat ends with Theresa comparing Holly to a teenage werewolf, which doesn’t sit well with her son.

Will Chanel be found? Who will Paulina hurt? Will Tate listen to his parents?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.