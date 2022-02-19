Days of our Lives spoilers: Passion, action, and death explode all over Salem

Days of our Lives is back after a two-week hiatus. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the hit NBC soap opera pulls out all the stops when it returns.

It’s been a long couple of weeks for Days fans, who have missed the show while the 2022 Winter Olympics took over NBC. The daytime drama returns for the final week of February sweeps.

Based on the new promo video, it’s going to be a return filled with jaw-dropping moments.

Anna teases passion and action on Days of our Lives

Who better to tell Days fans what’s coming up on the hit soap opera than Anna (Leann Hunley)? The video kicks off with the announcement “Days is back” and Anna spilling, “it’s got everything.”

Cue flashes of passion taking over Salem. They may be on the rocks, but Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) share a smooch, while Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) take their passion to the couch.

Even John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) engage in some romantic love with a sweet kiss. Plus, a mystery person endures a romantic gesture in bed that involves a rose.

Love and passion are not the only things coming up on the hit daytime drama. Action is the name of the game too.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) somehow ends up in the woods when he’s supposed to be at Statesville. A gunshot rings out before EJ goes crashing to the ground.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

DiMera Island escape plans

Salem isn’t the only place filled with action. Over on DiMera Island, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) have guns raised as they prepare to face off with someone.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Kayla and Steve encounter Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) as they attempt to find a way off the island. Perhaps Sarah’s the person on the receiving end of their gun moment.

Days of our Lives 2/21/2022 Weekly Preview Promo

Watch this video on YouTube

The video features Anna spilling that “more than one presumed death” will happen when the hit soap opera returns. Thanks to Abigail (Marci Miller), Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) may be one of the presumed dead.

Abigail puts a special treat in Kristen’s smoothie. Then watches as Kristen drinks it and suddenly falls to the ground. Abigail relishes in her success, while Anna chuckles at everything down on the daytime drama.

Yes, after the very long hiatus, Days of our Lives is coming back with a vengeance. Be sure to tune in daily so not a second of the exciting and entertaining moments are missed.

To see who’s coming to Salem after the Olympics click here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.