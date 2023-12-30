Days of our Lives spoilers: Nicole’s nightmare, Tate busted, Abe apologizes, and more New Year’s Eve chaos

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit Peacock soap tease New Year’s Eve kicks off a chain of events in Salem.

This week, Days celebrated, saying goodbye to 2023 and ringing in 2024.

The Friday cliffhanger featured Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) finding Holly (Ashley Puzemis) overdosing in the alley.

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that the incident’s aftermath will be front and center in the New Year.

The latest preview video for the hit daytime drama teases what’s next for Holly and Tate as their families reel from the incident.

It’s not all about the drug overdose, though, as a few Salem couples enjoy some quality alone time.

Celebrating the New Year with romance

The footage kicks off with Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) sharing a kiss to start the New Year off right.

A flip of the scene also shows Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) celebrating 2024 with a smooch. Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) are doing the same thing at the Bistro.

Meanwhile, Abe (James Reynolds) tells Paulina (Jackée Harry) that he is “sorry for last night.” Paulina looks disappointed and a little heartbroken in the video.

Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) nerves get the best of her before she and Johnny (Carson Boatman) have sex for the first time since reuniting. Johnny reassures Chanel she has nothing to be nervous about with him.

The fallout of Holly’s drug overdose

Right after Tate finds Holly in the alley, the cops arrive, shocking the teen.

Rafe (Galen Gering) calls Nicole to break the news about Holly, leading a devastated Nicole and EJ to rush out of bed to the hospital.

Back in the alley, Harris (Steve Burton) reveals to Ava (Tamara Braun) that they don’t know if Holly will make it. Flashes of Ava and Stefan (Brandon Barash) freaking out over the incident pop up before Holly is shown on a stretcher with paramedics working on her.

Standing back in the corner, Tate watches on in horror and in shock over what happened to Holly. Brady (Eric Martsolf) rushes to help his son and to get answers.

However, the last thing Brady expected was Tate to pull out a bag of pills. In true soap fashion, a cop sees Tate with the bag and demands the teen hand it over as Brady and Tate realize the latter is in big trouble.

EJ’s going to want revenge for Holly’s overdose, and it looks like Tate is going down for a crime he didn’t commit.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment in Salem is missed!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.