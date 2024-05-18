Days of our Lives spoilers: Nicole learns Jude’s her son, Everett in jail, and Julie and Chad celebrate

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that May sweeps are going out with a bang as bombshells are dropping all over Salem.

The baby switch storyline has been barreling right along during sweeps month.

After EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) learned the whole truth about baby Jude, it seemed the baby switch would be dragged out longer.

We know that is not the case, thanks to the latest Days preview video.

There’s also a new development regarding Everett (Blake Berris) and his many identities.

The new video, though, is not all doom and gloom. Chad (Billy Flynn) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) get some good news.

The baby switch storyline comes to a head

This week ended with EJ watching a drunk Nicole (Arianne Zucker) kiss Eric (Greg Vaughan). In true EJ fashion, he handles it horribly, and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) will be collateral damage in his vengeance.

EJ uses the kiss to inform Sloan she’s taking baby Jude back. Days of our Lives spoilers tease Sloan confesses to Eric, and we never thought that meant she would come clean.

However, that’s exactly what she does, to an extent. The video didn’t reveal the truth about baby Jude being Eric’s son and not EJ’s.

It would not be surprising at all if Sloan and EJ scheme to give Nicole her baby back but yet also keep the baby daddy bombshell a secret. Although, with Arianne’s exit as Nicole looming, that secret will likely be coming out soon too.

Meanwhile, Nicole does learn that baby Jude is her son, and Eric is the one who tells her the news.

Everett lands in jail, and the Hortons go home

A lot is going on with Eric, who also finds himself on Everett’s bad side. Everett punches Eric, landing him in jail, and his evil/sinister side, aka Bobby Stein, comes out.

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) are on hand to book Everett, or rather, Bobby. The latter loses his cool in lockup as signs point to Bobby having caused another crime, perhaps back in Seattle.

Following Everett’s arrest and change of personality, Marlena (Deidre Hall) informs who we assume is Jada, Rafe, or Stephanie (Abigail Klein) that she has figured out what’s really going on with Everett/Bobby.

On a happier note, Julie and Chad learn that the Horton family home has been renovated and is ready for them to move back in. They do a little dance and Days of our Lives fans get a tease at what the new house looks like with a shot of Doug (Bill Hayes) sitting in his chair.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.