Days of our Lives spoilers: Nicole knows the truth, EJ blasts Leo, and Dimitri blackmails Sloan

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the baby switch drama is front and center on the hit Peacock soap.

November sweeps are coming to an end, but one of the hottest storylines on Days is just getting started.

The aftermath of Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) stealing Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) baby ramps up with a few twists and turns.

Thanks to the preview video for the daytime drama Days of our Lives, fans learn this story isn’t the same as other baby switch storylines.

Nicole will seem desperate to EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) when, in reality, she’s more clued in than anyone else other than Sloan, of course.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at what the Days preview video has in store for fans.

Nicole knows her son isn’t dead

The footage kicks off with Nicole holding Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) son and her motherly instincts kicking into high gear. A grieving Nicole screams that the little one is her baby boy as Eric looks on, feeling sad for her.

Soon, EJ arrives, which only makes Nicole more determined to convince him the baby she’s holding is their son. It’s pretty clear that both Eric and EJ just feel like Nicole is projecting to subside her grief. Little do they know, Nicole is 100% right.

However, a flip of the scene does have EJ standing by Nicole’s side as she goes all in on Sloan. Breaking down, Nicole demands answers about how she got the baby boy.

The walls close in on Sloan and Leo

Everything happening with Nicole leads EJ to take his frustration out on Leo (Greg Rikaart). At the police station, he goes off on Leo, screaming that Nicole will grieve and suffer for the rest of her life.

Nicole getting a clue isn’t Sloan’s only problem in the footage. Dimitri (Peter Porte) learns what Melinda (Tina Huang) and Sloan did and wastes no time using it to his advantage.

Days of our Lives spoilers teased that Dimitri threatens to expose Sloan’s lie, and that’s exactly what he does.

Dimitri reveals to Sloan that he knows everything and plans to sing like a canary. Backed into a corner, Sloan will give Dimitri what he wants — Leo out of jail.

Meanwhile, Eric introduces his new son to Marlena (Deidre Hall) and gushes over the little guy. Eric can’t imagine losing the baby boy. Lucky for him, when the truth comes out, he won’t because the baby really is his son.

It’s another must-see week in Salem, that’s for sure!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays Peacock.