Days of our Lives spoilers: New Gabi, Stefan battles EJ, Leo bombshell, Chanel’s nightmare and more drama

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that summer in Salem is coming in hot, with bombshells dropping everywhere.

July sweeps are on the horizon, kicking off in a little over a week.

However, Days has already ramped up the drama and must-see moments.

This includes a highly anticipated return and the debut of a long-awaited recast in a fan-favorite role.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the hit Peacock soap, fans have been given a glimpse at both and more.

Let’s see what else is happening in the new preview video

Reunions and rants take over Salem

Statesville seems to be the place to be on the hit daytime drama over the next few episodes.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) pays his mother, Diana (Judith Chapman), a visit in his search for answers. Unfortunately for Leo, he gets more than he bargained for when Diana unleashes her fury and a truth bomb on him.

The look on Leo’s face speaks volumes as Diana’s about to shake up his world.

Meanwhile, Stefan (Brandon Barash) has had enough of EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) dragging his feet on their deal. In true DiMera fashion, Stefan demands action from his brother.

A flip of the scene reveals the first look at Cherie Jimenez as Gabi. Stefan reunites with his wife at Statesville with a kiss that leads us to believe he has good news.

Cherie makes her debut on Thursday, June 27, so be sure to tune in to see her.

Teenage lies and a baby nightmare bring drama to Salem

The aftermath of Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) busting Tate (Leo Howard) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) at the Salem Inn gets messy.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ are filled in on the prom night events. It takes about half a second before Theresa and Nicole start playing the blame game.

The mud starts slinging, with Nicole ready to pounce on Theresa, letting Days fans know this fight will be good.

Something not good at all is the nightmare Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) are about to endure. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Chanel ends up in the hospital.

Based on the preview video, there’s something wrong with their baby. We see Abe (James Reynolds) ask a tear-filled Paulina (Jackée Harry) if the baby is okay before the footage goes dark.

Will Chanel lose the baby? Will Gabi be freed from prison? What will Leo learn about his past?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.