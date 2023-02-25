Days of our Lives spoilers: Megan begins phase two, Xander divorce shocker, and Rex and Sarah’s baby news

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that bombshells are dropping all over Salem that will keep fans talking for weeks to come.

It’s the final couple of days of February sweeps, but the drama is far from over on the Peacock soap opera.

The big news, of course, is that Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) are alive.

However, they are in cryogenic-like chambers courtesy of Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson).

There’s more to come with that storyline, and a new one is developing that also shakes things up on the daytime drama.

Yes, a divorce bombshell and baby news will rock the lives of a few Salem residents.

Megan puts her plan in motion

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Kayla, Marlena, and Kate wake up to a whole new nightmare. Those words couldn’t be more accurate since Megan is involved.

The latest preview footage teases that Marlena recognizes Megan, but the good doc still seems a bit confused. A quick flip of a scene has Megan with a sinister smile teasing that it’s time for her to begin phase two of her plan.

Megan can be seen leaning against another cryogenic-like chamber, but this one is standing up as opposed to the three women lying down.

Those who watched Beyond Salem Chapter 2 will notice the chamber looks an awful lot like the one Megan was holding Bo (Peter Reckell) in.

Xander and Sarah are dealt shocking news

Meanwhile, Gwen (Emily O’Brien) reveals to Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Justin (Wally Kurth) that a mishap at the courthouse has led to Xander’s (Paul Telfer) divorce papers being lost. Justin heads to Xander’s hotel room to tell Xander that he and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) are still married.

The look on Xander’s face is priceless, but it’s not the only bombshell dropping involving Xander and Sarah. A clip of a queasy Sarah teases that pregnancy is coming.

Over at the hospital, Sarah informs Rex (Kyle Lowder) that she’s pregnant, and he automatically assumes they are having a baby. Rex is over the moon as he hugs Sarah, who looks anything but happy at the news.

Now Days of our Lives fans know Sarah has always wanted to be a mom, especially after the whole baby switcheroo fiasco with Rachel and Mackenzie.

The timing, though, isn’t the best. After all, Sarah did sleep with Rex and Xander close together, so all signs point to a who’s the baby daddy storyline brewing.

What does Megan have in store for Kayla, Kate, and Marlena? How will the divorce and baby news impact Xander and Sarah’s future?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama, so keep tuning in daily.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.