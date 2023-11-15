Days of our Lives spoilers: Martha Madison’s final air date as Belle Black

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal an update on how much longer Belle Black and Martha Madison will be on the show.

Last summer, Martha dropped the bombshell that she was moving on from Days after 19 years of playing Belle and had already filmed her final episode.

Although the actress and character have taken brief breaks before, this exit isn’t quite the same.

Martha revealed it was not her choice to leave, but instead, Belle was being written off for budget reasons.

It was Martha’s decision not to be recurring on the show and pop back in so Belle could help with various legal issues.

Now, months later, it’s time for Days of our Lives fans to say goodbye to Belle.

In a tweet on November 9, Martha alluded to having her final air date as Belle as she bid the show farewell.

“Wow! #Days Thank you all for the incredibly kind tweets and messages of support you’ve sent me today. The best part of this job for me has always been you! Farewell for now. On to the future…😘😘😘 With deep gratitude, Xxx ~MM,” read Martha’s message.

If this is the cast that Martha’s final episode has aired, it means that Belle won’t get any kind of on-screen send-off like Gabi (Camila Banus) or Shawn (Brandon Beemer). Those two characters recently exited with storyline-driven reasons to write them off the canvas.

However, Days fans last saw Belle on November 9 when she declared war on EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) in the park over his actions toward Gabi.

It’s a safe bet that with the holidays approaching, Belle’s absence will be explained and likely involve her leaving Salem to be with Shawn.

Martha’s on-screen costar, Tina Huang (Melinda), showed up in the comments section of her tweet to say goodbye to her costar.

Will Martha Madison return to Days as Belle Black?

Never say never in the soap world, but for Martha, a return to playing Belle would have to be met with a big condition.

“It would need to be because they were going to tell compelling stories with Belle in a pivotal position in those stories. I’ve spent my entire life, from six years old, training to be an actress. I want to act,” she expressed to TV Insider.

Martha Madison has exited Days of our Lives and left the character of Belle Black in her rearview for now.

The good news is that the actress is open to another soap gig. Perhaps she will wind up on General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, or The Bold and the Beautiful.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.