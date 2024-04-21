Days of our Lives spoilers: Marriage news, truth bombs, steamy hook-ups, and confrontations take over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease secrets and bombshells are dropping all over Salem.

The hit Peacock soap has a lot going on right now, which won’t change anytime soon.

May sweeps are on the horizon, and Days is preparing fans for what’s to come.

The latest preview video gives Days of our Lives viewers much more than they bargained for, and it’s all so good.

In true soap fashion, bombshell moments are filled with steamy romps and jaw-dropping secrets being exposed.

The teen scene in Salem expands, too, as a new character is introduced.

Let’s take a look at what else happens in the new sneak peek.

Shocking news spreads throughout Salem

After agreeing to marry Konstantin (John Kapelos), Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) fills Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) in on her upcoming wedding. The shocked look on their faces as Xander blurts out “what” speaks volumes about how he and Sarah feel.

Little does Maggie know, there’s much more to Konstantin than meets the eye. Lucky for her, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and John (Drake Hogestyn) are on the case.

Steve reveals that Konstantin killed his ex-wife as he worries for Maggie’s safety, with flashes of Konstantin and Maggie taking over the screen.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Eric (Greg Vaughan) busts Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), and boy does he ever. Eric learns Sloan has been paying for Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) room at the Salem Inn.

A speechless Sloan and Leo slink in the background as Eric unleashes on his wife.

Steamy hook-ups, lectures, and awkward interactions hit Salem

Meanwhile, Theresa (Emily O’Brien) temps Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) in the office, and she isn’t the only one putting the moves on him. We see Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) getting busy with a shirtless Alex at the DiMera mansion.

There are plenty of warnings going down in Salem. First up is Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), who makes it clear to Ava (Tamara Braun) that she needs to stay away from Steve.

A flip of scene features Paulina (Jackée Harry) laying into EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) like only she can do.

Over at the Brady Pub, it’s all about awkward interactions, including the teen scene. Tate (Leo Howard) has a new admirer in Holly’s (Ashley Puzemis) friend, Sophia (Madelyn Kientz).

Things get weird when Sophia questions if Holly is still into Tate, which we know she is. Thanks to Sophia, we smell plenty of trouble coming for Tate and Holly.

Outside, Everett (Blake Berris) has a run-in with Jada (Elia Cantu) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) that awkward doesn’t even begin to describe.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.