Days of our Lives spoilers: Marlena helps Eric, Jack’s Abigail news, Tate and Holly alone time and more

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Salem is riddled with reunions and romance that can’t be escaped.

There is no question that the hit Peacock soap has been on fire lately, with storylines moving right along.

July sweeps are right around the corner, so Days fans should expect things to keep coming fast and furious.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama proves that more than ever with a couple of surprise twists.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) pop in with the twins to help Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe (James Reynolds) celebrate their anniversary.

They aren’t the only familiar faces showing up in Salem, as one fan favorite comes back to help with a shocking twist.

Jack and Marlena drop truth bombs

The whole is Abigail (formerly Marci Miller) alive storyline takes another turn with the arrival of Jack (Matthew Ashford) in Salem. Jack surprises Chad (Billy Flynn) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) at the newly remodeled Horton family home.

In the preview footage, Jack declares, “Abigail is alive,” but this is a soap, so we know this can mean anything and likely doesn’t mean what’s being teased.

A flip of the scene shows Julie and Chad will get some answers about whether Abigail is alive or Clyde (James Read) is lying to save his own hide.

Meanwhile, Marlena (Deidre Hall) is on hand to help Eric (Greg Vaughan) through his latest struggle, letting him know he isn’t alone.

Tate and Holly’s prom night scheme

Romance is flying high in Salem, with Theresa (Emily O’Brien) finding herself the object of two men’s affection. Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) have their sights set on her.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Alex makes a big commitment to Theresa. Brady, for his part, steals a kiss with Theresa before they head off to prom together.

That’s right; they are chaperones at prom and make it clear to Tate (Leo Howard) that they will be watching him and his friends. Tate’s parents don’t stop him from finding a way to spend quality time with Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

The teens sneak off to the Salem Inn for a little prom night romance out of the watchful eye of their parents.

Will Holly and Tate get busted? Will Julie and Chad find the answers they seek or just more questions? How long are Lani and Eli sticking around Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.