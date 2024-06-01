Days of our Lives spoilers: Maggie’s wedding chaos, Abigail’s alive, Sloan’s truth bomb, and more Salem drama

Days of our Lives spoilers tease things are heating up in Salem as the temperatures rise outside.

Summer will bring plenty for Days fans to discuss over the next few weeks, especially as exits loom and recasts are coming.

The latest preview video for the hit Peacock soap hints at two of those recasts.

It also reveals that relationships are changing throughout Salem, including a hookup we never expected.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) hit the sheets just as Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) dumps Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

That’s just the tip of the iceberg regarding the punch that the new Days of our Lives preview video packs.

Melinda and Sloan fight to save themselves

This week ended with Eric (Greg Vaughan) busting Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) as she hightailed it out of the DiMera mansion following her fight with Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Eric lays into Sloan for her betrayal, which becomes way too much for her. The footage teases that Sloan will spill the rest of the story, but will she really tell the truth?

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering) comes for Melinda (Tina Huang) for lying about her part in switching Jude. Melinda, though, has an ace up her sleeve, Gabi (formerly Camila Banus).

The new DA is ready to barter with the commissioner. Melinda’s freedom for Gabi’s, meaning she will reopen Gabi’s case to save her own hide.

Konstantin and Clyde are going down

Maggie’s (Suzanne Rogers) wedding to Konstantin (John Kapelos) kicks off with Steve (Stephen Nichols) and John (Drake Hogestyn) front and center for the fireworks. They have set the perfect trap for Konstantin, and Maggie is ready to expose his lying, scheming ways.

The wedding is very emotional, especially for Theresa, who looks on and worries that her own lies will blow up in her face.

In Montana, Harris (Steve Burton) and Chad (Billy Flynn) find Clyde (James Read). The evil villain isn’t giving up without a fight.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Clyde shocks Chad, and boy does he ever. When Chad threatens to kill Clyde for killing Abigail (Marci Miller), Clyde drops the bomb that he didn’t kill her.

Two years after Marci left the role of Abigail, all signs point to her coming back with a new face again.

Will Chad believe Clyde? Will Maggie really get the upper hand on Konstantin? Will Sloan and Melinda find a way out of their latest predicament?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.