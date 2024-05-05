Days of our Lives spoilers: Maggie gets a clue, EJ’s demand, and Chanel and Johnny are torn

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that bombshells are dropping all over Salem during May sweeps.

There’s no question that May sweeps kicked off with several shockers this week.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) revealing that baby Jude was Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) son but not EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) was the Friday cliffhanger.

That’s not all, though, as Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) learned they are expecting a baby.

However, because of Paulina (Jackée Harry), the baby was exposed to radiation.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Those two stories are front and center in the latest Days preview, as is an unexpected twist involving Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

Konstantin is busted, and EJ is furious on Days

In the footage, Maggie finally learns that Konstantin (John Kapelos) is up to no good. After seeing the real Konstantin, Maggie confides in Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Steve (Stephen Nichols).

The redhead vows revenge and joins Steve, Marlena, and John (Drake Hogestyn) in their quest to expose Konstantin’s lies. That means Theresa (Emily O’Brien) better watch out so she doesn’t get caught in the crossfire.

Speaking of Theresa, she gets good news when Maggie reveals that Victor’s (John Aniston) will is done with probate. Theresa gushes to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) about him being rich.

An interesting scene between Alex and Xander (Paul Telfer) has us wondering if the truth bomb that Xander is really Victor’s son, not Alex, is coming during May sweeps.

EJ isn’t wasting any time finding out if what Sloan told him about Jude being Nicole’s son but not his is true. An enraged EJ wants DNA test answers ASAP.

What will Chanel and Johnny do?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Johnny and Chanel face the most heartbreaking and difficult decision amid their baby news. Flashes of the couple pop up on the screen as they figure out what to do next.

Johnny breaks down, seeking advice from EJ. It should surprise no one that EJ tells his son that the pregnancy is too risky and they shouldn’t have the baby.

Meanwhile, Paulina can’t escape her guilt over what she’s done to Chanel, Johnny, and her grandchild. Abe (James Reynolds) is there to comfort Paulina when the guilt becomes too much for her.

Will Johnny and Chanel have the baby? What is John, Steve, and Marlena’s plan for Konstantin?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.