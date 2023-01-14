Days of our Lives spoilers: Lies, betrayal, revenge, explosive fights, and a final goodbye take over Salem

Stefan faces off with Li on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that things are getting heated in Salem as tempers flare and emotions run high.

February sweeps isn’t even here yet, but the hit Peacock soap opera has been bringing jaw-dropping moments since the new year kicked off.

The fallout of several lies and betrayal are front and center on the daytime drama.

Thanks to the latest preview video for Days, fans know that the hits will keep coming for the good people of Salem.

Friendships are broken, heated confrontations take a violent turn, and Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) family comes together to say goodbye.

If the preview footage indicates what’s coming up on the show, fans will be on the edge of their seats.

Actions have consequences

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Steve (Stephen Nichols) wants payback against Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), who played a role in Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) death. The promo video shows Steve letting Kristen know he’s out for blood before featuring the two struggling over a gun.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) faces Sonny’s (Zach Tinker) wrath for the part he played in helping cover up the truth about Xander (Paul Telfer) kidnapping Bonnie (Judi Evans). Sonny blasts Leo for what he did, especially after he gave Leo another chance.

The look on Leo’s face almost makes someone feel bad for the con man.

In Horton Town Square, Stefan (Brandon Barash) unleashes his anger on Li (Remington Hoffman) as Stefan defends Gabi (Camila Banus). After listening to Stefan blast him, Li hits his breaking point and punches Stefan in the face.

These two have another heated exchange at the Salem Inn that, this time around, has Stefan throwing a punch at Li.

Marlena’s family rallies around her

More heartbreak erupts in Salem as Marlena’s family faces the reality she doesn’t have much time left. At her hospital bedside, a devastated and tearful Belle (Martha Madison) breaks down while hugging her mom.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and John’s (Drake Hogestyn) heart-to-heart gets interrupted by a scared Allie (Lindsay Arnold), who informs them that Marlena has coded. As John races to his beloved Doc, Will (Chandler Massey), Eric (Greg Vaughan), Allie, and Belle hold hands to pray for their mother.

The code blue isn’t the end for Marlena as John sits with his revived wife. However, that doesn’t mean the end isn’t near for Marlena.

Several flashback clips take over the screen, and as Days fans will recall, the winter promo featured Marlena taking her last breath while watching her life in pictures in John’s arms.

It’s another must-see week of the hit soap opera, so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.