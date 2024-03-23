Days of our Lives spoilers: Leo speaks up, Alex and Kristen busted, Holly confesses, and Jada slams Stephanie

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the hits just keep coming for the people of Salem.

Life in Salem has been nothing short of chaos over the past few weeks, especially during February sweeps.

Now, as the hit Peacock soap gets ready for May sweeps, in just a little less than six weeks, things are moving right along.

This week, we saw Paulina (Jackée Harry) get a miracle, and Abe (James Reynolds) get his memory back with a bit of help from his dead angel wife Lexie (Jennifer K. Lee).

Since that storyline has wrapped up, it makes room for others to move front and center.

That’s exactly what’s featured in the latest Days preview video.

Theresa and Jada unleash their fury

In the video footage, Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) spy Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) having a little make-out sesh in Horton Town Square.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Alex step up their game to make Theresa and Brady jealous.

Their scheming and plotting seem to have the effect they wanted, at least on Theresa. Alex gets an earful from an upset Theresa about “crazy” Kristen.

Meanwhile, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) finds herself on the other end of Jada’s (Elia Cantu) wrath. After seeing Stephanie looking all weepy-eyed at Everett (Blake Berris), Jada loses it on her friend.

Jada can’t believe Stephanie has sympathy for her “sociopath” ex. It’s safe to say this friendship is tested.

Leo and Holly can’t keep quiet any longer

Like with any other special occasion in Salem, Jude’s Christening isn’t without interruption and a possible secret being exposed.

In true soap fashion, Leo (Greg Rikaart) speaks up at the celebration, appearing ready to spill all the tea about Jude as Melinda (Tina Huang) shoots him a death stare.

Since Days of our Lives spoilers also tease Leo, Melinda, and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) make a pact next week, all signs point to Leo not revealing the baby Jude bombshell.

Speaking of bombshells, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) drops one on Eric (Greg Vaughan) when she comes clean that the drugs she took were hers, not Tate’s (Jamie Martin Mann).

Eric believes Holly, but convincing Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) that the drugs were Holly’s will be a different story, which is why Holly is nervous as she prepares to spill all to her mom and stepdad.

There is so much happening on the hit Peacock soap! Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.