Days of our Lives spoilers: Kristen’s worst nightmare, Bonnie in danger, and Alex’s lady problems

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that life in Salem takes a shocking turn as parents face their worst nightmare and a stalker lurks in the shadows.

February sweeps loom, which means Days is getting fans ready for an explosive month.

However, the hit Peacock soap isn’t saving all the good stuff for that.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama reveals some jaw-dropping moments that will have fans talking.

One is the possibility that Rachel’s (Finley Rose Slater) runaway adventure ends in tragedy.

Another has to do with a development in Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) life we never saw coming.

Brady and Kristen’s lives are turned upside down

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Marlena (Deidre Hall) turns to Steve (Stephen Nichols) for help contacting John (Drake Hogestyn) during her family’s crisis. The video shows us that Rachel’s disappearance spurs Marlena to talk to Steve.

Meanwhile, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) are beside themselves, waiting for news on their daughter. Brady comforts a distraught Kristen, who fears she will never see Rachel again.

Things go from bad to worse on the Rachel front when Shawn (Brandon Beemer) informs Belle (Martha Madison) that a little girl matching Rachel’s description was hit by a car.

A new love triangle and a new stalker hit Salem

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) has always been a ladies’ man, but this time, he finds himself in the middle of two women he really cares about. Joy (Alexann Hopkins) and Alex have grown closer after the whole Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) fiasco.

It seems they are ready to take their relationship to the next level, which is exclusive. There is just one problem for the new couple, Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Just as Joy fills Kate (Lauren Koslow) in on her new relationship status, Alex gets an earful from his ex. Hot on the heels of ditching Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) for his lies, Stephanie decides she wants Alex back.

In fact, according to Stephanie, she never really wanted to let him go in the first place.

Bonnie falling down an elevator shaft was teased in the Days of our Lives Season 60 promo in November. Well, the incident is happening next week and kicks off a new storyline.

After Bonnie’s fall, Justin (Wally Kurth) reveals it was no accident, and a flip of scene shows someone making a red X over Bonnie’s face in a picture.

Who’s stalking Bonnie? Does Rachel get hit by a car? Who will Alex choose?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.