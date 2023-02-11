Days of our Lives spoilers: Kayla visits Steve, Gabi and Stefan kiss, and Valentine’s Day disasters

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Valentine’s Day doesn’t go as expected for the good people of Salem.

That’s not a bad thing either, as one grieving man gets a shocking surprise, and one woman’s dreams are about to come true, at least for a hot second.

February sweeps are in full swing, and the hit Peacock soap opera is taking a moment to celebrate the day of love.

However, in true Days fashion, Valentine’s Day won’t be without its problems.

The latest preview video teases what fans can expect from the holiday.

Warning, there are a few tearjerker moments, so be sure to have the tissues handy, especially regarding Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla.

Valentine’s Day brings shocking surprises to Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Kayla tries to reach Steve from the afterlife. The new promo footage shares that happen, but it may not impact Steve the way Kayla hoped.

A grieving Steve believes Kayla has returned to him; after all, Valentine’s Day is their wedding anniversary. They share a tear-filled moment, including a kiss.

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) spend a romantic evening together at the DiMera mansion. Stefan finally admits he wants to spend time with Gabi, which makes her extremely happy.

It’s champagne kisses and romantic moments for these two but is everything as it seems? Days fans know Stefan has been drugging people’s champagne in the act of revenge, and Gabi could be his next target.

Eric and Nicole can’t quit each other

The day of love becomes the day of tension for Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan). In true soap opera fashion, the exes end up at The Bistro, with dates for Valentine’s Day.

Eric, of course, is having dinner with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), while Nicole has given EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) another chance. Unfortunately for EJ and Sloan, Nicole and Eric can’t take their eyes off each other.

As Nicole tries to get under Sloan’s skin, Eric gets riled up watching EJ try to get romantic with Nicole. Things get even more awkward when Eric and Nicole have an encounter in the middle of the restaurant.

All eyes are on the former couple because it’s easy to see despite everything, they long to get together. It doesn’t happen, though, because spoilers tease Nicole sleeps with EJ, and Eric continues to heat things up with Sloan.

Will Steve think his reunion with Kayla is a dream, or will he receive her message? Will Stefan drug Gabi as he did EJ and Nicole? Well, the latter by accident.

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.