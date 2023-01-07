Days of our Lives spoilers: Kayla takes a turn, and Salem mourns Kate

Steve prepares for the worst on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that tough times are coming for the good people of Salem, and fans will need a lot of tissues to get through it all.

The hit Peacock soap opera ended this week with a gut punch that had Kate (Lauren Koslow) succumbing to the virus Orpheus (George DelHoyo) infected her, Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) with last fall.

There’s still speculation regarding whether Kate’s really dead, and head writer Ron Carlivati isn’t spilling any tea on this juicy storyline.

What Days fans do know is that the orchid Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) had to serve up the antidote was stolen, and Kate’s life may not be the only one lost.

The latest preview video teases a rough road ahead for Kate’s loved ones, and that’s not all.

Kayla’s health declines rapidly while Marlena’s faced with what the future holds for her as Salem gears up for a not-so-happy new year.

News of Kate’s death spreads across Salem

The new video starts with Rex (Kyle Lowder) telling Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) in prison that Kate’s gone.

A flip of the scene has music playing as siblings Will (Chandler Massey) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) embrace at the hospital.

Roman (Josh Taylor) breaks down as he faces life without his beloved Kate. Then the devastated man crumbles as he says goodbye to his wife while she lies in the hospital bed.

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed Steve (Stephen Nichols) mourns a heartbreaking loss, and based on the video, it won’t be because of Kate.

The Johnson family mourns Kayla

It looks like Kayla’s the next one to die from the virus. Steve, in tears, reminds his sweetness that he will love her forever, just as Kayla flatlines, leaving Steve to break down on his wife’s hospital bed.

At her parents’ townhouse, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) is overcome with grief as tears pour down her face.

Meanwhile, a shot of Marlena screaming and crying while John (Drake Hogestyn) holds on to his Doc for dear life only adds to this heartbreaking promo.

An emotional rollercoaster ride is coming for Days of our Lives viewers, even for those who may not believe these three ladies will truly die. They are all fan favorites and veteran stars, after all.

The winter preview gave a glimpse of what’s to come, including this storyline’s intriguing twist. Be sure to keep watching to see how this storyline plays out.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.