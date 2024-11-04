Days of our Lives spoilers: Kate’s devil deal, proposals, anniversary celebrations, and reunions galore

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the hit Peacock soap is celebrating the show’s 59th anniversary this week.

The milestone happens on Friday, November 8, but Days is pulling out all the stops all week long.

Love and romance are the name of the game in Salem, with anniversaries and proposals going down all over town.

The latest preview video for the hit daytime drama also teases big returns to help us forget two pivotal cast members are no longer with us.

It’s not all romance and happiness, though, thanks to the return of Vivian (Louise Sorel).

In the footage, Vivan seems to recruit Kate (Lauren Koslow) for her latest sinister plan, which we know involves Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier).

Whatever Vivian has planned can only mean trouble for Kate, who has something to celebrate in the video.

Salem celebrates several anniversaries

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) anniversary helps celebrate 59 years of the hit Peacock soap. Sadly, fans know that John won’t be present because Drake’s final episode as John Black aired before his passing in September.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) seems to aggravate Marlena as she pokes around some flowers, presumably from John. The flowers aren’t the only surprise in store for Marlena either. Belle (Martha Madison) arrives to spend time with her mom.

Meanwhile, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) tells someone happy anniversary, and all signs point to the person being Maggie (Suzanne Rogers). Later in the video, Brady (Eric Martsolf) arrives with flowers to tell Maggie happy anniversary.

Days fans will recall that on November 8, 2011, Maggie and Victor (John Aniston) wed to celebrate the Peacock soap’s 46th anniversary.

Marriage proposals and reunions take over Days of our Lives

The preview video for Season 60 of Days of our Lives teased Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) getting engaged. That moment is happening this week, as Rafe gets down on one knee at the hospital of all places.

They aren’t the only couple making a big move. Paul (Christopher Sean) returns to be there for Marlena and propose to Andrew (Colton Little) in front of the family.

Brady, Tate (Leo Howard), and Johnny (Carson Boatman) are the first to hear Paul’s big news. A flip of the scene shows the proposal taking place at John and Marlena’s home.

Hot on the heels of the fake Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) debacle, JJ (Casey Moss) returns to Salem to surprise Julie just when she needs it most.

In other Days news the show has been renewed and you can read all about it here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.