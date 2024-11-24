Days of our Lives spoilers: Julie’s heartbreaking goodbye, and news of Doug’s death spreads in Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that fans will need a box of tissues for what’s coming up on the hit Peacock soap.

The final week of November sweeps brings sadness to Salem with the death of Doug Williams (Bill Hayes).

Even though we knew it was coming following Bill’s death in January, seriously, we are not ready.

Having the tragedy over a holiday is reminiscent of some good old-fashioned soap writing, something Bill oh-so deserved.

The latest preview video gives Days fans a look at how Doug dies, which was teased in the Season 60 preview earlier this month.

It also shares a glimpse of Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) mourning her husband, and the moment is a tearjerker.

News of Doug’s death spreads.

In the video, we see Kristian Alfonso’s return as Hope and Melissa Reeves’ return as Jennifer.

Although we did see glimpses of them in the preview for Season 60, in the new footage, we learn Jennifer is the one who tells Hope about Doug’s death.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Jack (Matthew Ashford) discovers Doug passed away in his sleep on Thanksgiving.

After Jennifer tells Hope the news, the latter breaks down in tears. Flashbacks of Doug and Hope appear on-screen, teasing nostalgic moments that will be woven into this sad event.

A flip of the scene features Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) breaking the news of Doug’s passing to Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Meanwhile, Lani (Sal Stowers) embraces Eli (Lamon Archey) as a voice-over of Lani, saying what we already know: “Doug and Julie were the perfect couple.”

Julie mourns Doug on Days of our Lives

Then, it’s the moment that will break Days fans’ hearts as Julie sits by Doug to say goodbye.

“How can I go on without you?” Julie cries in a heartbreaking scene, which is art imitating life for the actress.

More flashbacks appear on screen, but this time, they highlight the romance of Doug and Julie and Bill and Susan.

“I will love you forever,” Julie says before the footage ends, leaving us a blubbering mess.

Susan recently revealed that filming the episodes about Doug’s passing was both “rewarding” and “difficult” as they are a tribute to Bill and the legacy he left on the hit Peacock soap.

Be sure to tune in daily as Salem mourns Doug and fans remember the legend who was Bill Hayes.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.