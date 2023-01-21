Days of our Lives spoilers: Johnny questions Chanel’s feelings, angry Gabi, and Nicole gets frisky with EJ

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the Peacock soap opera is filled with old feelings, new attractions, and several shocking moments.

Oh yes, Days has been serving up the drama, and that won’t change, especially with February sweeps looming.

As Salem mourns the loss of three fabulous and beloved women, several residents are faced with their true feelings about life and love.

Relationships are crumbling, and new chapters are beginning with the latest preview video for the daytime drama teasing what’s to come.

As John (Drake Hogestyn) mourns his beloved Doc, Marlena (Deidre Hall) arrives in heaven. Marlena gasps as she gets quite a shock that will lead to the next chapter for her, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate (Lauren Koslow).

There’s even speculation that Susan (Stacy Haiduk) will play into the next phase as this mystery takes a major turn. It’s going to be a wild ride, that’s for sure, and nothing will be as it seems.

Is it the end of Chanel and Allie?

Sparks are still flying between Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) despite her being in a relationship with Allie (Lindsay Arnold). Days of our Lives spoilers revealed Allie gets jealous of Chanel and Johnny after they nearly kiss.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) will want answers from Chanel (Raven Bowens) about her lingering feelings. However, he also finds himself in the hot seat when Wendy (Victoria Grace) wants to know what’s up with Johnny and Chanel.

Another person demanding answers is Allie, but her chat with Chanel doesn’t go as planned. Chanel turns the tables, putting Allie on the spot, and questioning her attraction to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). A flip of the script shows a shirtless Alex lifting weights and Allie definitely liking what she sees.

Gabi and Nicole are acting crazy

When she learned Stefan (Brandon Barash) was brainwashed to hate her, Gabi (Camila Banus) has been determined to get him deprogrammed. Gabi takes drastic measures to get what she wants by hitting Stefan over the head and knocking him out.

Gabi isn’t the only one not acting sanely. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) shocks EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) when she suggests they hit the sheets. Not only that, but Nicole doesn’t appear as though she will be taking no for an answer. Nicole shoves EJ on the bed, determined they have sex.

Will Allie and Chanel call it quits? Will EJ give in to Nicole or realize something isn’t right? Who does Marlena see when she arrives in heaven?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.