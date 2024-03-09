Days of our Lives spoilers: John learns a secret, Paulina’s visitor, Ava fears the worst, and Tate shocker

Days of our Lives spoilers tease drama-filled episodes that leave fans with more questions than answers.

This week ended with a couple of Friday cliffhangers that left three lives hanging in the balance.

Paulina (Jackée Harry), Tripp (Lucas Adams), and Wendy (Victoria Grace) are the three who might not make it on Days.

The latest preview video dropped by Peacock does little to answer if they survive.

In fact, Paulina gets a visit from an angel with Abe (James Reynolds) by her side, wondering if this is the end for his wife.

The visitor isn’t revealed in the footage, but fans speculate that the angel is Abe’s late wife, Lexie (Renée Jones), and she will find a way to save Paulina.

Ava fears the worst, and Holly gets a surprise

In the video footage, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and John (Drake Hogestyn) are frantically administering CPR to Wendy and Tripp while Ava (Tamara Braun) frantically screams. It’s a classic suspenseful soap moment, but we bet Tripp and Wendy are saved just in the nick of time.

Over at the DiMera mansion, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) gets quite the shock when Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) is at her window. Instead of grilling her to come clean about the drugs, Tate gushes over how happy he is that Holly is alive.

Tate makes a bold move by kissing Holly in all of his excitement that she will be okay.

Steve drops a bomb on Marlena

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Steve confides in Marlena (Deidre Hall) about his and John’s past in Aria with Konstantin (John Kapleos). Marlena is stunned to hear that her husband killed a girl, demanding more answers from Steve.

Little do they know, John happens to be listening at the door to the townhouse. John learning about his past as The Pawn will certainly play right into Konstantin’s hand and plan for The Pawn.

John, for his part, breaks down as he realizes what he did and that there’s so much about his past he doesn’t know.

Will Holly tell the truth after seeing Tate? What will John do now that he knows what he did to Konstantin’s daughter?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.