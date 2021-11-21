Days of our Lives spoilers: John gives in to temptation, Doug exposes Marlena, and Paulina rejects Chanel

Marlena disrupts Thanksgiving at the Horton house. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the holiday season kicks off with secrets, betrayal, and a mother turning her back on her daughter.

It’s a short week for the hit daytime drama but one filled with moments that will have Days fans talking for months to come. Remember the NBC show will be preempted on Thursday, November 25, for special Thanksgiving programming.

Will John betray Marlena?

In the latest promo video for the NBC soap opera, the devil disguised as Kristen (Eileen Davidson) continues to toy with John (Drake Hogestyn). Devil Kristen wants John to betray Marlena (Deidre Hall) by making love to her.

The footage makes it appears as though John, who’s still being held hostage, gives in to the demands. John leans in to kiss Kristen, leaving viewers wondering what comes next. After all, he knows it’s the devil, not his former flame.

Doug comes home

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is finally reunited with Doug (Bill Hayes), who joins the Horton family for Thanksgiving. The celebration is short-lived, thanks to Marlena unexpectedly showing up at the dinner.

Doug becomes agitated upon seeing Marlena. While Julie and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) try to calm Doug down, he exposes Marlena as the devil. Days fans know Doug is speaking the truth, but will anyone else at the Thanksgiving dinner believe him?

Chanel’s not so happy holiday

The fallout of Chanel (Raven Bowens) outing Paulina (Jackée Harry) as Lani’s (Sal Stowers) mother remains front and center.

Following the wedding debacle, Chanel seeks comfort from Johnny (Carson Boatman). They make love after Johnny promises to keep her warm.

Even Johnny can’t protect Chanel from the wrath of her mother. Not only did Chanel ruin Paulina’s wedding to Abe (James Reynolds), but she exposed Paulina’s deepest secret crushing any kind of relationship Paulina was having with Lani.

It turns out Paulina has no intentions of forgiving Chanel for her betrayal. Paulina informs a very shocked Chanel that she’s no longer her mother.

Yep, Chanel gets disowned by Paulina. Wonder what Mama Price (Marla Gibbs) will have to say about that?

All of this, plus Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal), are spending the holiday getting cozy too.

The hits just keep on coming on Days of our Lives. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the soap opera will release its first-ever holiday film, a stand-alone movie called a Very Salem Christmas.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.