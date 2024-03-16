Days of our Lives spoilers: John blasts Steve for lying, Stefan exposes Ava romp, and Sloan bans Nicole

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the past rears its ugly head, and things get steamy in Salem.

Bombshells are dropping all over the place on the hit Peacock soap.

The latest preview video for Days reveals fans have a lot to look forward to in upcoming episodes.

A long-standing friendship will be tested like never before, and it could be the end of a new couple just as things are getting started.

On a lighter note, two couples get busy as one celebrates marital bliss and the other celebrates freedom.

Let’s see what else is happening in the Days of our Lives promo video.

Love is in the air in Salem

The preview footage kicks off with Johnny (Carson Boatman) propositioning Chanel (Raven Bowens) with a night at the Salem Inn.

After all, they haven’t had a chance to be intimate since they got married because of Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) health crisis. Chanel and Johnny make up for lost time by getting busy for the first time as husband and wife.

A flip of the scene shows a newly released from jail, Xander (Paul Telfer), putting the moves on Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). She’s all about it, too, and they waste no time hitting the sheets or, instead, the couch.

The past comes back to haunt some fan favorites

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) friendship is tested as John reels from Steve lying to him about Konstantin’s (John Kapleos) daughter.

John unleashes his fury on Steve while Marlena (Deidre Hall) watches on in horror. Marlena’s seeing a side of her husband that she hasn’t seen in a very long time.

Is this the end of Steve and John’s friendship, as Days fans know it?

Meanwhile, Harris (Steve Burton) confronts Stefan (Brandon Barash), which leads to a heated exchange. Ava (Tamara Braun) is on hand to witness the encounter, and that’s not good for her.

During the fight, Stefan throws Ava under the bus when he reveals they had sex. Oh yes, the gloves are off because Ava slaps him after Stefan exposes their tryst.

Last but not least, Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) freaks out after watching Nicole (Arianne Zucker) hold baby Jude. Sloan bans a shocked Nicole from coming anywhere near Jude’s Christening.

Days spoilers reveal that Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan fight over the Christening, and now we know it will have everything to do with Sloan’s decision about Nicole.

Who’s ready for a more jaw-dropping moment coming up in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.