Days of our Lives spoilers: Jennifer returns, Belle and Shawn duped, and MarDevil’s Christmas terror

The devil pulls out all the stops to ruin the Horton family Christmas celebration. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the holiday season is in full swing in Salem with lots of surprises, and not all of them are good ones.

The hit NBC soap opera brings all the feels to Days fans as the Christmas holiday is celebrated with a lot of history. One fan-favorite return adds a whole new level to the nostalgia factor playing out on the show.

Jennifer finally comes home

Melissa Reeves returns as Jennifer Horton for the first time since the daytime drama was shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. No, the talented actress is not back full-time just yet. Melissa will only be reprising the role of Jennifer for a couple of holiday episodes.

The newest promo video dropped by NBC shows Jack (Matthew Ashford) gives his daughter Abigail (Marci Miller) the best Christmas present ever — her mother. Jennifer shows up at the DiMera mansion to surprise Abigail and Chad (Billy Miller).

Later, Jennifer reunites with her grandchildren at the annual Horton family Christmas ornament hanging tradition.

Double the Belles

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that possessed Marlena (Deidre Hall) brings Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) out of a coma to cause problems between Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison).

In the weekly preview footage, Belle walks in on Shawn in bed with a woman who looks just like her. Shawn and the other Belle are getting pretty frisky when the real Belle interrupts them.

The two Belles play a game of who are you, but Days fans know Jan is posing as Belle courtesy of the devil. Unfortunately, Shawn and Belle are left to deal with the fallout of MarDevil’s latest plot.

The devil’s fiery Christmas

While Jan is taking care of the MarDevil’s Shawn and Belle problem, she makes a beeline for the Horton house. In a dramatic soap opera fashion, possessed Marlena busts open the doors to the Horton family living room.

Doug (Bill Hayes) is terrified upon seeing the devil as MarDevil sets the family Christmas tree on fire. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) surround Ciara (Victoria Konefal) to protect her from the evil.

Marlena puts her final part of the plan in motion by holding up two sticks of fire, determined to get her hands on Ciara and Ben’s unborn child.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sami (Alison Sweeney) has a joyous holiday moment with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). Plus, Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) share a kiss as Paulina (Jackée Harry) looks on in disgust.

This Christmas season on the hit soap opera is one for the book so be sure not to miss one moment of the excitement and drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.