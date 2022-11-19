Days of our Lives spoilers: Jada’s pregnancy chaos, awkward Thanksgivings, and a deadly car chase

Jada loses her cool on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Thanksgiving is anything but a happy time in Salem this year.

The drama ramps up as the hit Peacock soap opera will air a full week of new episodes, despite the holiday.

Only a couple of more weeks remain in November sweeps month, and Days is pulling out all the stops for viewers.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama features a moment fans have been anticipating since the fall promo was dropped.

Things will never be the same for a few Salem residents after the Thanksgiving holiday as death looms and pregnancy drama takes over the town.

Oh yes, several jaw-dropping moments are coming up on the show.

Jada’s pregnancy leads to tense emotions on Thanksgiving

There’s no question that Jada’s (Elia Cantu) unexpected pregnancy brings up a lot of feelings for her and Eric (Greg Vaughan). The promo video reveals other people will have opinions on the news too.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) is there to comfort Jada and reassure her that she should fight for Eric if that’s what she wants.

One person also giving Jada unsolicited advice is Nicole (Arianne Zucker). She doesn’t take too kindly to Nicole sticking her nose in Jada and Eric’s business. The cop unleashes her anger on Nicole before Jada kicks Nicole out of her room.

Meanwhile, Eric turns to Roman (Josh Taylor) for some advice that leads him to get down on bended knee for Jada. It’s certainly not what Jada or Days fans expected, that’s for sure.

Thanksgiving brings out the angry side of Rafe (Galen Gering), who throws out a pie Nicole made in an attempt to begin to mend things with him.

Ava and EJ are on a dangerous course

The fall promo featured a deadly car crash, and the time has come to find out what exactly that means.

EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) and Ava (Tamara Braun) have played a dangerous game for the past couple of weeks. Things reach a deadly point as they end up in a car crash, with one car going off a cliff.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that EJ is devastated next, and Marlena (Deidre Hall) has to console him. All signs point to Susan (Stacy Haiduk) and Ava being in the car that plunges off the cliff with deadly consequences.

Will Jada accept Eric’s proposal? Who will survive the car crash?

These questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit soap opera, so be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.