Days of our Lives spoilers: It’s war between Brady and Nicole, Chad questions Stefan and Ava, and Sloan panics

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that tempers are flaring as battle lines are drawn in Salem.

One long-standing friendship will never be the same as two families go to war to protect their loved ones.

This week was all about the aftermath of Holly’s (Ashley Puzemis) drug overdose.

The new preview video for Days reveals that won’t change anytime soon.

In fact, things are about to go from bad to worse for the people of Salem.

Several friends and family members will be pitted against each other, with the implications lasting for months to come on the hit Peacock soap.

Brady goes to war with Nicole and EJ

When Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) discover Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) with a black eye in prison, Brady loses it. In the video, he screams at someone about Tate being in jail and being tried as an adult.

A flip of the scene features Nicole going off on Brady for the way he’s talking about Holly. EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) kicks Brady out, only to have the latter breakdown outside the DiMera mansion.

Meanwhile, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) visits Holly in the hospital, heartbroken over what’s happened to her granddaughter. Later, Theresa breaks down in Brady’s arms as Nicole screams in frustration at her husband.

Those two scenes prompt Brady to make a promise to Theresa that has him swearing on Victor’s (John Aniston) soul, while EJ makes a promise to Nicole, swearing on the soul of Stefano (Joseph Mascolo).

Yeah, that won’t end well for anyone, especially as Nicole and Brady’s once-close friendship implodes.

Harris and Chad step up their search for answers

The hunt to bring down the person responsible for the bad drugs Holly took is on, with Chad (Billy Flynn) and Harris (Steve Burton) on the case for different reasons.

Chad’s search leads him to Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun). At the DiMera mansion, he puts them both in the hot seat, not that it will do him any good. Those two are desperate to keep Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Gabi (Camila Banus) safe.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Harris turns to Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Roman (Josh Taylor) for help.

It turns out Harris offers to get Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) out of prison in exchange for his help. Although Kate’s worried, she goes with Harris to visit Lucas in prison and proposes the deal.

Over with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), she panics to Melinda (Tina Huang) that Nicole could lose Holly as Sloan keeps Nicole’s son.

Justin (Wally Kurth) has had it with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). In a heated moment at the police station, a furious Justin quits Tate’s case as Brady and Theresa watch in horror.

There’s so much juicy entertainment coming up in Salem, so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.