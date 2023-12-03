Days of our Lives spoilers: Holiday romance hits Salem, marriage news, Sloan freaks out, and Nicole’s results

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit Peacock soap tease the holiday season is near, but it’s not a jolly time for everyone in Salem.

There is plenty of romance going on in town, especially with new relationships getting hit by the love bug.

However, in true Days fashion, trouble looms for many during this magical time of year.

The latest preview video for the hit daytime drama gives fans a look at the romance and more of the baby switch drama.

This week ended with Eric (Greg Vaughan) agreeing to have a DNA test done on his son to appease a hurting Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Let’s take a look at what the promo teases about that situation and more Salem happenings.

Holiday romance and marriage news

The video kicks off with Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) getting into the holiday spirit. Jada asks Rafe to help her decorate her room for the Christmas season.

They even enjoy a little romance to celebrate as Jada rejoices in this being the best Christmas ever. A flip of the scene, though, features Jada in a picture with Everett (Blake Berris).

The winter promo revealed they were married, and Jada had yet to run into him in Salem.

Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava (Tamara Braun) have a romantic night out at the Bistro, where he asks her to dance. Meanwhile, Chanel (Raven Bowens) gets all cheeky with Johnny (Carson Boatman) in the town square.

It’s not a happy season for all couples, though. Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Stephanie (Abigail Klein) grills Chad (Billy Flynn) after she and Everett make a shocking discovery.

Things don’t go well for Chad and Stephanie because the preview has her showing up at her parent’s place with a suitcase in tow.

The DNA results are in

Meanwhile, Dimitri (Peter Porte) gets a visit from Darius Rose, aka Jackie Cox (Jackie Cox). Later, Dimitri manages to visit Leo (Greg Rikaart) at the Salem PD and fills him in on Nicole’s baby being alive.

Speaking of that secret, Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) learns Eric is with the baby and Nicole at the hospital getting the DNA test done. Sloan makes a beeline for the hospital to do damage control.

When she arrives, though, Eric already has the results, and Nicole rips them open as she demands the baby is hers.

Was Sloan able to fix the DNA results again? How will Everett impact Jada and Rafe’s romance? Is it the end of Stephanie and Chad?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the Peacock show. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

