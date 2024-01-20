Days of our Lives spoilers: Harris kisses Ava, Theresa’s dilemma, Marlena’s truth bomb, and Everett comes clean

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit Peacock soap tease love and romance are taking center stage with a bit of confusion thrown into the mix.

There’s been plenty of drama in Salem in the new year, especially with Clyde’s (James Read) drug ring wreaking havoc on the town.

However, as February sweeps near, the daytime drama shifts gears to focus on the month of love.

This week, sparks flew again with Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) after she moved in with him.

The latest preview video for Days reveals what happens next with them and other couples in Salem.

It’s not all about love, though, as one Salem newbie has some explaining to do, but it might not be what Days fans think.

Surprises, kisses, and engagement news

Even though Ava (Tamara Braun) dumped Harris (Steve Burton), he can’t seem to quit her. Harris professes his love for Ava at the police station, and before she can say anything, Harris pulls Ava in for a kiss.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) help Paulina (Jackée Harry) through her cancer diagnosis. One way they do that is by Chanel showing off her ring, revealing their engagement news to Paulina, much to her delight.

A flip of the scene features Sarah propositioning Xander for a bit of bedroom action as they appear to take their relationship to the next level.

Truth bombs and confessions

The fallout of Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) catching Theresa (Emily O’Brien) kissing Brady (Eric Martsolf) leads Alex to wonder how Theresa really feels about her ex. Alex questions Theresa, who appears to be conflicted in the video clip.

Meanwhile, during a therapy session with Marlena (Deidre Hall), she drops the bomb on Alex that he’s in love with Theresa.

At the Brady pub, Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) share a happy moment before she opens up to Stephanie (Abigail Klein) about Rafe being nothing like her “lying, cheating ex.” Days fans know Jada’s ex is Everett (Blake Berris), or at least that’s what the writers want us to think.

Speaking of Everett, he seems to walk into the pub as Jada talks about her ex and gets a glimpse of her. However, that is likely a big teaser to get Days of our Lives fans invested in the story.

The video ends with Everett declaring he has a confession to make to Stephanie. Again, his confession probably isn’t what fans hope or think it is, but the show is definitely hinting that things are not what they seem with Everett.

Who’s ready for more juicy entertainment and excitement coming up on the hit Peacock soap?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.